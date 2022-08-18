Pokemon Unite Reveals First Look at New Map

Pokemon Unite has officially revealed plans to introduce a brand new map, featuring Rayquaza as its central Legendary Pokemon. The new Theia Sky Ruins map was unveiled during the Opening Ceremony at the Pokemon World Championships, which is taking place this weekend in London, England. Details about the new map are scarce, but it was confirmed that it will feature a new slate of Legendary Pokemon including Rayquaza. You can take a look at the new Pokemon map down below:

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

While Pokemon Unite has several maps, only the Remoat Stadium map is used in "official" Ranked battles. If Remoat is getting swapped out for Theia, it would represent a major shakeup to the current competitive scene. Given that the map uses Rayquaza and seems to be a standard-sized map, it does seem likely that this map will be used in some sort of official capacity once Worlds wraps up this weekend and a new Season of play begins in September.

The new map will launch on September 2nd. Pokemon Unite is available now on both Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.