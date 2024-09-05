Pokemon Unite Reveals Darkrai Release Date

During last month's Pokemon World Championships, Darkrai was announced as an upcoming playable character for Pokemon Unite on Nintendo Switch and mobile. Unfortunately, a solid release date was not provided, and The Pokemon Company only announced that it would arrive in the game sometime in October. That has since been rectified, and we now know that Darkrai will be available in the game starting on Friday, October 17th. A Ghost-type Pokemon might have made a little more sense for October, but Darkrai's creepy design seems like it'll be a good fit regardless. At the very least, it's nice to see another Mythical Pokemon added to the game!

Darkrai will be a part of Pokemon Unite's Speedster class. In the trailer revealing Darkrai (which can be found below), the Dark-type Pokemon could be seen jumping into the shadows to pull off guerrilla attacks on its enemies. It remains to be seen how Darkrai will stack up against other playable characters from the game, but it seems like it could have a lot of potential, especially for players that already prefer speedier characters.

Darkrai is still over a month away from release, but Pokemon Unite players can expect another new character much sooner. On September 12th, Armarouge will be added to the game as part of the Attacker class. November will see yet another new Pokemon released when Psyduck makes its debut in the game. Unlike many other Pokemon available in Pokemon Unite, Psyduck is unable to evolve, so players should not expect to see it change into Golduck. A set release date for the Pokemon has yet to be revealed, but we should know more in the coming weeks.

All in all, it seems like Pokemon Unite players have a lot to look forward to through the last few months of 2024! Developer TiMi Studio Group has brought in a wide variety of characters to choose from, spanning multiple Pokemon generations. Armarouge, Darkrai, and Psyduck already seem like they'll be unique additions to the game, and it will be interesting to see which Pokemon are announced for the roster once all three have been made available.

