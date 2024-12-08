Pokemon Unite Seems to Be Getting a Teamfight Tactics Mode

A new mode has seemingly leaked for Pokemon Unite, and it might be familiar to fans of League of Legends. The mode in question seems to be an auto-battler where players choose a team of Pokemon and pit them against one another on a chessboard inspired grid. The mode is already drawing comparisons to Teamfight Tactics, and it will be interesting to see how it actually works in practice. News of the mode was leaked on the Chinese site bilibili, and was shared by ChicoEevee on X/Twitter. No footage has been revealed, but we do have a piece of art featuring Pokemon squaring off in the apparent new mode

While this leak does seem legitimate, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. There’s no way of knowing how far into development the mode might be, or if this was something that was planned for release and eventually scrapped. That said, a mode inspired by Teamfight Tactics but featuring the playable cast of Pokemon Unite could be a lot of fun. The game already features a huge number of playable characters, and this could be a nice way of adding some variety to Pokemon Unite‘s gameplay.

Pokémon UNITE China



Seems like will have an Autochess gamemode kinda like TFT from League pic.twitter.com/ez5VKHgcES — ChicoEevee (@ElChicoEevee) December 7, 2024

With the year quickly drawing to a close, it’s possible we won’t learn anything official about Pokemon Unite‘s new mode until sometime next year. The Pokemon Company could surprise us and drop something ahead of time, but this does seem like the kind of thing that would get announced on Pokemon Day. We usually get bigger updates for ongoing games during the annual presentation, and a new Pokemon Unite mode would definitely qualify. That falls on February 27th each year, so if we don’t have anything announced in the next few weeks, we could be waiting until then. That’s just speculation of course, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Fortunately, Pokemon Unite fans should have plenty to keep them busy while they wait. A new playable character is coming to the game on December 12th, with the addition of Tinkaton. Tinkaton is a fan favorite first introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Tinkaton wields a massive hammer, and players will use it to dish out a ton of pain when the character arrives in Pokemon Unite. Throughout battles, the hammer will become stronger, and the area of effect will expand for certain moves; players could build some interesting strategies around that! Pokemon Unite is currently celebrating the holiday season in various ways, including the release of holiday themed Holowear. Tinkaton will be no exception, as the character will have an option that adds some decorative touches, including a red and green scarf.

