Pokemon Unite Reveals Next Roster Addition

Pokemon Unite has announced its next roster addition. Trevenant, a Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon X and Y, will be added to the game on January 20th. Few details were revealed about the new roster addition, although we do know that it will be a Defender. A preview trailer (viewable below) shows Trevenant stunning and pushing Pokemon, so it seems its ability will be tied to harrying attackers and leaving them vulnerable to attacks by teammates. Trevenant will be the first Pokemon added to the game in 2022. You can check out the full preview for Trevenant below:

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent’s side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it’s still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

In addition to the continued support via new roster additions, Pokemon Unite is gearing up for its first season of competitive play as well. Earlier this week, the game’s director announced that Pokemon Unite will be part of the Pokemon World Championships, an annual group of tournaments featuring various Pokemon games. Notably, the game will also add a tournament mode that removes leveled held items to support an even playing field. More details about the upcoming competitive season will be announced in the near future. The game will also add support for several new languages early this year.

Pokemon Unite is available to download on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Trevenant will be added to the game on January 20th.