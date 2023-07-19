Pokemon Unite Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update has been released for Pokemon Unite, bringing the game up to version 1.11.1.2. The update makes balance adjustments to several of the game’s Pokemon, including Lucario, Dragonite, Goodra, and more. While that would be interesting enough, the update also gets things ready for July 21st’s addition of Mega Mewtwo X! As revealed last month, Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y are both coming to the game, with the former set to arrive first. Players will have to participate in Mewtwo’s Crystal Cave Challenge for an opportunity to get its license. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

Post-Update Version

Ver. 1.11.1.2

Update Details

Battle Map: Panic Parade unlocks on 2023-07-21!

Aim to protect ally Pokémon from the approaching wild Pokémon. You can obtain event points by playing Panic Parade.

Youcan exchange event points for Aeos Shooter boosts, which can be used onthis map. Upgrade your Aeos Shooter boosts, and take on higherdifficulty levels!

You can place in the Panic Parade rankings by earning lots of event points on Extreme!

NewItem Available: Move Effect Enhancement Pack By using certain Holowearand participating in battles, you can change a Pokémon’s move effectsinto special effects. Now available in the Prize Machine!

2ndAnniversary Prize Machine Event! During the event period, you can obtain10 Anniversary Balls every day at no cost, up to a maximum of 100. Youcan only use Anniversary Balls on the same day you obtain them, so don’tforget to use them!

Mewtwo’s Crystal Cave Challenge: You canparticipate in the event every day to collect cave coins and exchangethem for Unite License X: Mewtwo!

2nd Anniversary Bargain Shop Available: You can obtain discounted items!

2ndAnniversary Aeos Gem Special Deal: A special Aeos gem deal will takeplace to commemorate Pokémon UNITE’s 2nd Anniversary. You can takeadvantage of it only once per day.

Battle Pass Updates

Ranked Match Updates

Shop Updates

Event Updates

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

Ifthe game has not been updated on your device, please restart the gameto apply this update. While the game is updating, you may not be able toconnect to the server. If this occurs, please try again later.

Changes have been made to some Pokémon and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles

ADJUSTMENT DETAILS

Inteleon

Fell Stinger has been buffed.

Fell Stinger

Move range increased

Critical counter gain: 1 → 2

Umbreon

Boosted basic attacks, Foul Play, and Snarl have been nerfed, and Wish has been buffed.

Boosted basic attacks

HP recovered: reduced by about 20%

Foul Play

Cooldown: 5 sec. → 7 sec.

Snarl

Time opposing Pokémon are left unable to act: 1 sec. → 0.7 sec.

Attack and Sp. Atk reduction (per instance of damage): 8% → 6%

Snarl+

Time opposing Pokémon are left unable to act: 1.5 sec. → 1 sec.

Attack and Sp. Atk reduction (per instance of damage): 8% → 6% Wish

Cooldown: 6.5 sec. → 5.5 sec.

Chandelure

Overheat has been nerfed. Imprison has been nerfed.

Overheat

Cooldown: 6 sec. → 7.5 sec.

Overheat+

Cooldown: 5 sec. → 6.5 sec.

Imprison

Cooldown: 8 sec. → 10 sec

Zeraora

The levels at which Zeraora can learn moves have been lowered.

Volt Switch

Level learned: Lv. 6 → Lv. 5

Volt Switch+

Level learned: Lv. 12 → Lv. 11

Spark

Level learned: Lv. 6 → Lv. 5

Spark+

Level learned: Lv. 12 → Lv. 11

Discharge

Level learned: Lv. 8 → Lv. 7

Cooldown: 10 sec. → 8 sec.

Discharge+

Level learned: Lv. 14 → Lv. 13

Cooldown: 10 sec. → 8 sec.

Wild Charge

Level learned: Lv. 8 → Lv. 7

Damage: reduced by 5%

Cooldown: 9 sec. → 10 sec.

Wild Charge+

Level learned: Lv. 14 → Lv. 13

Damage: reduced by 5% • Cooldown: 9 sec. → 10 sec

Leafeon

Leaf Blade has been nerfed. Aerial Ace has been buffed. Solar Blade has been buffed.

Leaf Blade

Cooldown: 8 sec. → 9 sec.

Damage: reduced by 20%

Solar Blade

Damage: increased by 10%

Aerial Ace

Cooldown: 1.5 sec. → 0.5 sec.

Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 6 sec. → 5 sec.

Aerial Ace+

Cooldown: 1.5 sec. → 0.5 sec.

Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 5 sec. → 4 sec

Lucario

Extreme Speed, Close Combat, and the Unite Move Aura Cannon have been buffed.

Extreme Speed

Damage: increased by 5%

Close Combat

Cooldown: 9 sec. → 7.5 sec.

Unite Move: Aura Cannon

Activation time shortened

Energy needed: reduced by about 15%

Zoroark

Zoroark’s attack power has been nerfed.

Stats

Attack: 150–700 → 135–660 (Lv. 1–18)

Duraludon

The maximum damage Duraludon can deal to wild Pokémon has been reduced.Flash Cannon, Dragon Pulse, and Stealth Rock have been buffed.

Boosted basic attacks

Maximum damage dealt to wild Pokémon: reduced by 45%

Flash Cannon

Maximum damage dealt to wild Pokémon: reduced by 40%

Cooldown: 6 sec. → 5 sec.

Dragon Pulse

Maximum damage dealt to wild Pokémon: reduced by 35%

Cooldown: 9 sec. → 7.5 sec.

Stealth Rock

Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 12 sec. → 8 sec.

Movement speed decrease: 15% → 25%

Dragonite

Hyper Beam has been nerfed.

Hyper Beam

Cooldown: 8 sec. → 10 sec

Mamoswine

Ice Fang, Earthquake, and the Unite Move Mammoth Mash have been buffed.

The Ability Thick Fat has been buffed.

Ability: Thick Fat

Defense and Sp. Def increase: 20 + (6 × level) → 20 + (10 × level)

Cooldown: 3 sec. → 5 sec.

Ice Fang

Damage: increased by 25%

Earthquake

Damage: increased by 25%

Unite Move: Mammoth Mash

Time opposing Pokémon are thrown by the final stomp: 1 sec. → 1.5 sec.

Energy needed: reduced by about 10%

Wigglytuff

Sing has been buffed.

Sing

Cooldown: 10 sec. → 8 sec.

Goodra

Dragon Pulse, Power Whip, Acid Spray, and the Ability Gooey have been buffed.

Ability: Gooey

Basic attack speed decrease: 30% → 50%

Dragon Pulse

Cooldown: 7.5 sec. → 6 sec.

Power Whip

Movement speed decrease: 50% → 80% (15% decrease per 0.5 sec.)

Acid Spray

Movement speed decrease: 40% → 80% (15% decrease per 0.5 sec.)

Hopefully these changes will prove to be for the game’s overall benefit! It will be impossible to say for certain until players give them a chance, but hopefully these will lead to a fairer, more balanced version of Pokemon Unite. If not, it’s a safe bet that The Pokemon Company will roll out more adjustments soon.

How do you feel about these changes to the game’s Pokemon? Did your favorite end up nerfed? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!