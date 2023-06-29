Mewtwo Comes to Pokemon Unite as Playable Character

Pokemon Unite will add Mewtwo as its next playable character – well, technically two separate playable characters. Today, Pokemon Unite announced that Mewtwo will be added to the game as a playable character starting on July 21st. Mewtwo will be available via two different Unite Licenses, one that unlocks Mega Mewtwo X and the other that unlocks Mega Mewtwo Y. No additional details were provided about the differences between the two versions, although Mega Mewtwo X has a boosted Attack stat in the core games while Mega Mewtwo Y has a booster Special Attack stat.

The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo is coming to #PokemonUNITE on July 21! #UNITE2ndAnniversary pic.twitter.com/TmpTxebZHP — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 29, 2023

Additionally, Pokemon Go announced a new battle mode that allows players to team up to fight computer-controlled Pokemon, which will include Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet like Paldean Tauros, Flamigo, and Bellibolt. This new battle mode comes with a new map. This provides a much needed co-op and solo player mode largely missing from the game since its release.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Pokemon Unite is available on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.