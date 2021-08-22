Pokemon Viral TikTok Video Reveals What Dugtrio Looks Like Underground

✖

The Pokemon world contains many great mysteries, but none as confounding as those surrounding Diglett and Dugtrio. The Ground-type Pokemon have been with the series since 1996, as part of the original 150. However, after 25 years, we still have no idea what they look like below the ground! Over the years, many fans and artists have revealed their interpretations, and one has gone viral lately on TikTok. In a video shared by @ThatchCollects, we can see a normal potted plant that has Dugtrio above ground, but when the top is removed, three well-toned looking Diglett can be found below!

While the video has gone viral, it's worth noting that this Dugtrio design has actually been around for at least five years now! It started as a bizarre bit of fan art and has since gone on to inspire a physical potted plant, and even some cosplay! The TikTok video can be found right here, while images of the potted plant can be found in the Tweets from @PokemonKristal embedded below.

@MlSSTOUKO [TOGETIC took the DUGTRIO out of the pot! TOUKO received RIPPEDTRIO!] pic.twitter.com/ORfAuuJRDK — KRIS (@PokemonKristal) February 5, 2021

The whole thing is a bit silly, but it's fun to see how fan ideas and concepts can grow over time. It remains to be seen whether or not The Pokemon Company will ever provide a real answer for what Diglett and Dugtrio look like underground, but the mystery gives fans more chances to come up with their own fun ideas.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the first Pokemon games on the Nintendo Game Boy. No one from Game Freak or Nintendo could have ever considered that the series would still be going strong this many years later, but the franchise and its creatures continue to strike a chord with new audiences. Next year will see the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and players can expect to see some changes to Pokemon that have been around for quite some time. Perhaps this means we'll eventually see a change that reveals with Diglett and Dugtrio truly look like!

Did you get a laugh out of this TikTok video? What do you think Dugtrio looks like underground? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!