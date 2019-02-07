‘Pokemon’ Wedding Plan Now Offered in Japan

Pokemon fans can now have their very own Pokemon-themed wedding, complete with a Pikachu-themed cake and a possible appearance by the popular Pokemon mascot itself.

The Japanese wedding planning company Escrit is now offering Pokemon-themed weddings and receptions at their many chapels all around Japan. The service comes with place cards and programs featuring two Pikachu hiding in a bed of flowers with only their tales sticking out (teasing that they’re sharing a post-wedding kiss) along with a welcome board featuring two Pikachu dressed up as the bride and groom.

The Pokemon-themed wedding also comes with a gorgeous wedding cake, complete with yellow frosting and macarons decorated with pictures of Pikachu and PokeBalls. The website also teases a “special performance” which is a strong hint that Pikachu itself will arrive to wish the happy couple well on their special day. The French cuisine served at the wedding also has Pokemon flourishes, including chocolate drawings of the bride and groom Pikachu on the plates.

You can check out the Pokemon themed cake and decorations below:

While many fans have held their own Pokemon-themed wedding, this appears to be the first “officially licensed” Pokemon wedding available. Although no prices are currently available on the wedding planner’s website, fans can start signing up for wedding dates beginning on February 27th. Escrit has a large number of chapels around Japan, so couples can book a Pokemon ceremony in Tokyo, Osaka, and other cities around Japan.



This seems like a wonderful plan and we can definitely see some Pokemon fans planning a special destination wedding to celebrate their special day with Pikachu. The only real question is whether Pikachu is a registered wedding officiant or if it can have another role within the wedding party.

