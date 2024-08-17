Pokemon’s Ditto Draft Format Adds Chaos and Fun to Every Pack

A relatively new format for the Pokemon Trading Card Game brings a kind of spontaneous chaos to every pack opening. This weekend is the Pokemon World Championships in Honolulu, Hawaii, which serves as the biggest annual showcase for the top competitors in the Pokemon video game, Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon Go. The event also features plenty to do for non-competitors and those eliminated from play during the first day of various tournaments. We had the chance to participate in a side event at the World Championships, which added a bit more chaos and nail-biting to opening a single pack of cards.

The Ditto Draft is a relatively recent addition to the Pokemon Organized Play rulebook, and allows players to build a smaller deck via a draft format from four packs of cards (and optionally a Build and Battle Box). The Ditto Draft receives its name from a rule that allows players to place a Ditto marker on any Basic Pokemon card to evolve it into either a Stage 1 or Stage 2 Pokemon, regardless as to whether the evolved Pokemon belongs to the same line of the original. If the player uses a Ditto marker to evolve a Pokemon into a Stage 2 Pokemon, their turn ends, but otherwise play is the same as in a normal game. However, the World Championships featured an even more intense version of this format – with each player using one pack of cards and 10 energy cards to create a deck and battle in very intense and quick battles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the aforementioned Ditto evolution rule, the format featured one other nuance – all energy counts as any kind of Basic Energy. Since decks were only 20 cards, there are also only two prizes, which makes every decision count a little more. Because of the extremely limited format, it was fascinating to watch unexpected cards rise to the top of the format due to either necessity or because they could make an immediate devastating impact. For instance, an Okidogi from Twilight Masquerade became a monster thanks to its ability that boosted its HP and attack strength by 100 HP if it had a Darkness Energy attached. Since every Energy counts as every type of Energy, Okidogi became a monster with just two Energy attached. I personally got wrecked by a Sinistcha that was dealing out 70 damage per turn thanks to a dearth of energy in my opponent’s hand. It was hard to get anything set up when most of my Basic Pokemon in my hand were one-hit KOs against a relatively benign card in standard formats.

While the Single Booster Ditto Draft can feel a bit frustrating if you get a clunker of a pack, I honestly had a blast and enjoyed how it made every card in your pack crucial to either success or failure. I’d definitely recommend the format if you’re opening up a booster box with a friend or friends – having pack battles definitely makes every pack opening more exciting even if you don’t pull a chase card.