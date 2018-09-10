Polymega Retro System Announces Sega Saturn Support, Pre-Orders Sell Big

So you may recall a while back that a team was looking to put together the ultimate retro console, able to support a number of classic games with the power of today’s consoles. That project was called Polymega, and now it appears to be taking off, thanks to key support with a particular fan favorite.

The team set up pre-orders for the console last week, and along with it, re-confirmed all the platforms that it will support when it comes out early next year. This includes everything from the PlayStation to the Sega Genesis (with proper console module) to the Turbografx CD, making it an ultimate dream machine.

But as you can see in the trailer, it also supports the Sega Saturn, a hardcore favorite amongst fans thanks to games like the Panzer Dragoon trilogy, as well as Virtua Fighter 2, Sega Rally Championship and many others. That pushed pre-orders into overdrive, though a DDOS attack over the weekend hampered the site enough to halt them for a while, as the company noted in the tweet below.

However, it looks like everything is back up on the site, as bundles with modules are being offered, going from $459.99 to $599.99. The basic $249.99 bundle appears to be sold out. In fact, Polymega has noted that it has over $300,000 in pre-orders already in the system.

So far, demand for the Polymega is pretty nuts, based on what a lot of gamers have been wanting. Whether the system will live up to the hype (and supporting so many systems) has yet to be seen, but it certainly sounds very promising thus far.

We’ll keep tabs on its progress and see how well it comes along. That said, we face a rather difficult task ahead of us — finding a copy of Panzer Dragoon Saga that won’t drown us further into debt. Wish us luck.

The Polymega is set to release in early 2019. You can check out the official Polymega Twitter feed here.