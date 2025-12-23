Popular Open-World RPG Is Gifting Players with a Major Free Update on Christmas Day

These days, gamers have quite a few options when it comes to free RPGs that are actually worth your time. But many new free games come and go quickly, while only some stand the test of time. And when it comes to open-world RPGs, few have gained as much popularity as Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves. In fact, its mobile version was nominated for the 2025 Best Mobile Game award. And now, the team behind the popular free-to-play RPG is gearing up for its big 3.0 update, which launches on December 25th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wuthering Waves released for mobile and PC back in 2024, but just hit Steam and PS5 this year. The game boasts an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, which is rare indeed for a free-to-play title. It blends open-world exploration with action-adventure gameplay, with anime graphics and a solid story to boot. And on December 25th, Wuthering Waves will get its next major story update, bringing players the start of Chapter 3.

Play video

Kuro Games announced the 3.0 update with a stunning story trailer, giving players a first look at the new content headed our way on Christmas Day. The next chapter in the RPG will be called Dawnbreaker, and it’s a big installment in the ongoing story of Wuthering Waves.

This latest update will bring in new story content that features “a blend of mechanical science fiction and space romance.” As part of the update, players will get to experience a new exploration method and a new style of map. Of course, that new map will feature new Resonators to collect and new monsters to defeat as the brand-new story chapter unfolds.

Image courtesy of Kuro Games

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of what’s coming with the December 25th update to Wuthering Waves, as shared in the early patch notes:

New Main Quests: Chapter III Act 1: What Burns Beneath Frostlands, Chapter III Act 2: Ode to the Second Sunrise

Chapter III Act 1: What Burns Beneath Frostlands, Chapter III Act 2: Ode to the Second Sunrise New Region: The newly added area will be called Lahai-Roi, a warm, humid underground haven deep beneath the Roya Frostlands

The newly added area will be called Lahai-Roi, a warm, humid underground haven deep beneath the Roya Frostlands Let’s Go to Startorch Academy Login Event: Login to claim Radiant Tide x10 and Crystal Solvent x10 via in-game mail.

Login to claim Radiant Tide x10 and Crystal Solvent x10 via in-game mail. New Utility: Expedition Motorbike

Expedition Motorbike New Resonators: Lynae and Mornye

Lynae and Mornye New Weapons: Spectrum Blaster, Starfield Calibrator, Synth Armament Series

Spectrum Blaster, Starfield Calibrator, Synth Armament Series New Echoes: Hyvatia, Reactor Husk

Hyvatia, Reactor Husk New Phantom Echoes: Phantom Twin Nova: Nebulous Cannon, Phantom Twin Nova: Collapsar Blade, Phantom: Chop Chop

Phantom Twin Nova: Nebulous Cannon, Phantom Twin Nova: Collapsar Blade, Phantom: Chop Chop New Sonata Effects: Pact of Neonlight Leap, Halo of Starry Radiance, Rite of Gilden Revelation

Pact of Neonlight Leap, Halo of Starry Radiance, Rite of Gilden Revelation New High Difficulty Recurring Challenge: Doubled Pawns Matrix: Pilot

Doubled Pawns Matrix: Pilot New Permanent Event: Operation: Frontier Renewal

Frontier Renewal New Tactical Hologram Challenge: Tactical Hologram: Dreamless

Tactical Hologram: Dreamless Special Events: Persona Sonic (Collab Event), Lahai-Roi Pioneers (Area Exploration Event), Capturing Starlight (Photo Collection Event), Gifts of Freshers Week (7-Day Login Event), Beyond the Waves: Lahai-Roi (Featured Exploration Event), Peaks of Prestige: Rekindled Duel (Echo Combat Event), Signs of a Silent Star (Leisure Event), Startorch Racing (Leisure Event), and Back to Solaris (Web Event).

This new content will be available for free with the Version 3.0 update to Wuthering Waves, which arrives on all platforms on December 25th. The game is free-to-play on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5, with optional in-game purchases.

Are you playing Wuthering Waves? Will you jump back in for the 3.0 update? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!