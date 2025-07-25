7 Wuthering Waves Lore Details You Probably Missed

Wuthering Waves has a whole lot of lore bits that are extraordinarily easy to overlook, thanks to all of the various characters and their factions present within the plot. It isn’t a stretch to say you’ve probably missed a good bit, or even flat-out misunderstood some lore entirely. It does not help that Kuro Games, developer of Wuthering Waves, often likes to put in long descriptions or borderline convoluted lore that can only be found in item descriptions, something most players probably won’t ever read as a result. Even in cutscenes, there are often so many pronouns that it can be difficult to understand what’s going.

Nevertheless, we’ve compiled a list of some common lore misconceptions or overlooked aspects of the story that can help bridge the gap. Not all points on this list are of great importance in the current plot, but they are still bits of information that can be valuable to know for future events. Lastly, before jumping, this is your spoiler warning, as diving into the lore requires sharing info that some may consider sensitive.

1) The Shorekeeper Isn’t Human

The Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves

During the Black Shores arc of Wuthering Waves, the Shorekeeper is one of the two central figures alongside Camellya. She greets your return to the Black Shores with open arms, clearly delighted by your presence. She expresses her joy at the reappearance of the Astral Modulator, a title once held by Rover before the events of Wuthering Waves, and as the story unfolds, it is revealed that Rover is not only the Astral Modulator but also the original creator of the Black Shores, and by extension, the Shorekeeper herself.

By all visual accounts, Shorekeeper looks like any other Resonator you’ve encountered. She speaks when she desires to. She has semblances of emotion, and during the quest, even learns how to express ‘love’ or ‘affection’ throughout her encounter with Rover. However, the Shorekeeper is not human. She is an AI construct designed to interface with the Tethys System, a supercomputer with no obvious energy source and with the ability to seemingly hold an infinite amount of data, all to counter the Lament disaster. When the Rover is not present in Black Shores, the Shorekeeper assumes control of all operations to ensure everything continues to run smoothly.

Fleurdelys in Wuthering Waves

While stated in a few various points throughout the plot of Wuthering Waves, both Sentinels and Threnodians can have a dedicated Resonator to channel their power through. Early on, players are introduced to Jinhsi, a cheerful and thoughtful girl who is the Sentinel Resonator for Jué, the Sentinel of Jinzhou. Thanks to Jué’s influence, Jinhsi’s Forte allows her to attack enemies with attacks reminiscent of Jué’s physical form, which is that of a Loong. Up until the Rinacenta arc, Jinhsi is the only Resonator of her kind in the story.

With the introduction of Cartethyia and Ragunna as a whole, throughout the story, it is stated a few times that Threondians can also have Resonators that desire to channel their powers through, usually at a severe cost. Cartethyia is the selected Resonator for the Sentinel, Imperator, and the Threnodian, Leviathan. Imperator, the Sentinel of Ragunna was forcefully assimilated by Leviathan, the Threnodian of Ragunna, meaning the Cartethyia became the Resonator for both entities at the same time. There’s a ton more to this, but basically, Cartethyia has two forms as a result: Cartethyia (her smaller form) and Fleurdelys (her original form).

Additionally, Mya, a failed Resonator for Leviathan, was introduced during the events of Septimont. Her death by suicide signifies the stark difference between being a Resonator of a Sentinel and a Resonator for a Threondian.

3) Carlotta Is Actually an Assassin

Carlotta in Wuthering Waves

Despite her small stature, full of attitude and elegance, Carlotta is actually a hitman for the Montellia Family. Though easily missed in the story of version 2.0 due to other events occurring during the narrative, Carlotta states that she eliminates those standing in the way of her family’s goals. Her character is depicted as ruthless when needed, willing to use violence to achieve her goals.

During the storyline itself, Carlotta is referred to as the ‘Executor’ of the Montelli family, meaning she handles external and internal problems for the family, permanently eliminating any obstacles in the way of her family’s ambitions. This is made even more apparent during the events that occur during the Montelli vault situation, where both she and Rover are hunting a thief said to be inside.

4) Cantarella Was Meant to Be the Sentinel’s Resonator

Cantarella in Wuthering Waves

You read that correctly. Imperator initially appointed Cantarella to be the Sentinel’s Resonator and desired to use her to help fight against the Threnodian Leviathan. A plan was created where Cantarella was to use the sword Tyrvine (Imperator’s power) to achieve her Second Awakening, a state of overclocking that, if she survived, would enable her to fend off the next Dark Tide (think darkness overtaking the world) event.

If Cantarella had become the Sentinel’s Resonator as intended, this would have broken the rule stating that only one appointed Resonator can exist for each Sentinel, resulting in the assumed deaths of Imperator, Leviathan, and Fleurdelys. The reason is that Imperator and Leviathan were merged, and were therefore one being with Fleurdelys as their appointed Resonator. Cantarella accepting her role would have violated this rule, which was Imperator’s plan of self-sacrifice.

However, Cantrella decided against this and, instead, used her extremely brief tenor as the Sentinel’s Resonator to return the power (from the sword Tyrvine) to Imperator, allowing Imperator to gain control of Leviathan for a short time. In the story, this allowed Rover and an inner Fleurdelys to strike and seal the Threnodian influence within her, ultimately resulting in the Cartheyia that is playable today.

5) Camellya Is a Recruiter for The Black Shores

Camellya in Wuthering Waves

Despite her ruthless nature and unstable demeanor, Camellya serves as the combat recruiter for the Black Shores, a role that suits her perfectly. She lives for the thrill of battle and the pursuit of freedom, a mindset shaped by the ever-present danger of her Overclocking condition, which she is aware could end her life at any moment.

With little concern for anything outside of Rover, Camellya uses her status as a Bloombearer of the Black Shores to actively seek out powerful opponents. Her obsession with combat and fighting borders on obsession, and at times, she lusts for it with an intensity that often slips into unsettling territory.

6) Threnodians Cannot Be Killed

A Tacet Discord attack in Wuthering Waves

Despite Threnodians being physically existing entities, they cannot actually be killed. This information is very easy to miss because it is only touched on briefly during the final scene of Imperator’s demise. After merging with Leviathan, Imperator’s sanity was pretty much destroyed in the process, being horrifically corrupted in a mutated reflection of itself. This resulted in the seeping corruption of Fleurdyls as well, which is why players must face off against Fleurdyls during the Inverted Tower story arc.

However, when Cantarella sacrifices her Second Awakening to restore Imperator’s power, it briefly regains control. It is in this moment that a deeper truth is revealed: as long as human emotion and will endure, Threnodian will always exist. Even if ‘killed’, human negativity will always keep them alive. What this means is that if Imperator’s original plan had gone through as intended, it and Fleurdeyls would have died, but Leviathan would have survived, even if in a weakened state.

7) Phrolova Isn’t Actually Dead

Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

At the end of the version 2.5 storyline, Phrolova is thrown into the energy residue of her laboratory, in which she is assumed to have met her death. While this is initially likely, Rover states, upon interacting with her ‘Lost Beyond’ world, that they can sense that Phrolova is still alive. This is an interesting bit because the next part is open to interpretation.

During version 2.5, it’s revealed that Phrolova is practically immortal due to her hybrid nature as half-human and half-Tacet Discord. Her regenerative abilities are so advanced that she can regrow entire organs, making it unlikely that her fall into the energy residue actually killed her. Even so, the cutscene that follows presents a more emotional and uncertain scene. As she descends, Phrolova comes face-to-face with the frequencies of her long-deceased family, who welcome her with warmth and open arms. The moment feels like a symbolic death or a passing into something beyond life. One thing to note is that the flowers that can be found within Phrolova’s Lost Beyond are called ‘Afterlife’, which makes this situation even more ambiguous to understand.

Whether Phrolova will return in the story remains unknown, but her presence continues to echo beneath the surface. Her chapter may be closed for now, but her story is far from finished. Fully expect her to make a return when the time is right.