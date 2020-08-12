Porygon Is Trending as Pokemon Go Players Decide on the Next Community Day Candidates

By Marc Deschamps

Once again, Niantic will give Pokemon Go players an opportunity to vote for the September and October Community Day candidates. This time around, there are four Pokemon that players can choose from: Charmander, Caterpie, Grimer, or Porygon. Voting has not yet opened up just yet, but Porygon already seems to be the clear choice of fans, based on social media. The Pokemon is currently trending on Twitter, as players are pushing for the man-made Pokemon to get the green light. It seems like a safe bet that Porygon will end up as one of the two Pokemon featured, but only time will tell!

Which Pokemon would you like to see highlighted for Community Day? Are you hoping to see Porygon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon Go Community Day!

