Porygon Is Trending as Pokemon Go Players Decide on the Next Community Day Candidates

Once again, Niantic will give Pokemon Go players an opportunity to vote for the September and October Community Day candidates. This time around, there are four Pokemon that players can choose from: Charmander, Caterpie, Grimer, or Porygon. Voting has not yet opened up just yet, but Porygon already seems to be the clear choice of fans, based on social media. The Pokemon is currently trending on Twitter, as players are pushing for the man-made Pokemon to get the green light. It seems like a safe bet that Porygon will end up as one of the two Pokemon featured, but only time will tell!
Which Pokemon would you like to see highlighted for Community Day? Are you hoping to see Porygon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon Go Community Day!
Technically, there are three other choices.
Porygon(!) people, there is no other choice 💖— DanniΛVilla ⬡» (@DanniAVilla) August 12, 2020
I think we found Misty's burner account.
Vote Porygon or Grimer for Pokemon Go Community Day. Charmander already had a community had and Caterpie is just... pathetic.— MangoJuice211 (@Turtle211RBLX) August 12, 2020
Poor Caterpie gets no respect.
LRT > why would anyone vote any of those but porygon— 🔻Ren🔺 @ pmok brainrot 🎨✂️ (@kytisku) August 12, 2020
Clearly, we have an early favorite!
PORYGON!!!!!!! #porygon PORYGON PORYGON PORYGON #porygon #PORYGON POOORRRRYYYYGOOOONNNN!!!!
Pretty Please and many thanks!!! 🤪😂— Adele (@Adele_Campbell7) August 12, 2020
The Pokemon definitely has some fans.
#porygon has always been my favorite enough that I had him tattooed to my body. #UnderRated pic.twitter.com/venewz9VdB— Music (@Music2UrEars09) August 12, 2020
Fingers are crossed!
Porygon community day would be awesome, big hopes for that porygon being chosen pic.twitter.com/hzeeyqOXBQ— ♡Ambie Bambie♡ (@BambieThePanda) August 12, 2020
Charmander seems to be a second favorite.
Charmander and Porygon. This isn't even a question.— Joe Whitfield (@j_whitfield8) August 12, 2020
The occasion has triggered some bad anime memories.
Since Porygon is trending, just a reminder that it was Pikachu's fault that Porygon is in Anime Jail.— 「Soluna VanHeart」 (@SolVanHeart) August 12, 2020
