Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Releases Scorpina Trailer

Tomorrow, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will see the release of Scorpina, the video game's latest DLC fighter. To build hype for the launch, developer nWay and IGN have released an all-new trailer for the fan-favorite character. Hailing from Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Scorpina was a recurring villain throughout the show's first two seasons. The character could be a force to be reckoned with on the show, and it seems like that will be the case here, as well. The trailer should give fans a decent idea of what to expect from the villain's fighting style. With her trademark sword, and lighter frame, Scorpina seems like she'll make short work of any foes that cross her path!

The IGN trailer for Scorpina can be found embedded below.

Scorpina marks the final character from the game's current Season 3 pass. The pass was announced back in May, with Jungle Fury Wolf Ranger and Red Samurai Ranger arriving first. Scorpina was initially a "secret" character, though most fans seemed to decipher her identity pretty quickly! At this time, nWay has not announced its plans for the game following the conclusion of Season 3. Given the popularity of Battle for the Grid, it wouldn't be surprising to see a Season 4 pass, but until nWay makes an official announcement, fans will simply have to wait and see what's next. Hopefully, the developer will have more Power Rangers content to come!

Battle for the Grid players will have two different options for purchasing Scorpina in the game. The villain can be purchased as part of the Season 3 pass for $14.99, or individually for $5.99. The pass is a better deal for players interested in snagging all of the various fighters from the game, but for purists that are only interested in content related to Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, there's always the option to stick with just Scorpina. However, the Season 3 pass is also accompanied by a Dai Shi Phantom Beast Skin, as well.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Scorpina's Battle for the Grid trailer? Do you plan on downloading the character when she releases tomorrow? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!