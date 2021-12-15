Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Reveals Time Force Expansion

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid just brought the Omega Rangers to the popular board game, but now it’s time for Time Force! Fans of Heroes of the Grid will know that Time Force Pink Ranger Jen Scotts was actually included with the Shattered Grid expansion, but the rest of the team has been unavailable…until now that is. The new Time Force Ranger Pack is now up for pre-order, which includes Rangers Wes Collins (Red), Lucas Kendall (Blue), Trip (Green), Katie Walker (Yellow), and Eric Myers (Quantum), and if you pre-order the pack from Renegade Game Studios you’ll also get the Free Word Pack #2.

That bonus pack includes 5 Zord Cards themed after the Shogunzords and 2 Megazord cards of Shogun Megazord and Shogun Ultrazord. The pack retails for $45.00.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is also the Merciless Minions Pack #1 up for pre-order, which includes 12 Cogs, 12 Cyclobots, and 4 Location Boards. If you pre-order you’ll get a free Foot Soldier Pack #1 that includes 10 Ranger Sentries Foot Soldier Cards and 1 Rules Card. This will retail for $55.00.

You can also get everything with the All-In Pre-Order tier, which gets you both sets and all the promos. This retails for $100, and the pre-order window for everything is January 7th, 2022. As for when they will ship, that is slated at the moment for April 2022.

If you need to pick up Jen, you can pick up the Shattered Grid expansion, which also includes Samurai Red and the HyperForce Rangers. You can purchase that here, and it retails for $65.00.

You can find the official description below.

“Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a co-operative board game for 2-5 players that challenges your team to save Angel Grove from Rita Repulsa’s evil army of monsters. Work together to fight off the incoming horde while building up your strength to protect the city from the most dangerous monsters in the universe! Prepare for your destiny. It’s Morphin Time!”

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is available now, and make sure to let us know what Ranger teams you want to see in the game in the comments or by hitting me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter!