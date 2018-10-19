‘Power Rangers’ Invade ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Thanks to Creative Crafting

The Elder Scrolls Online, the MMORPG experience that takes players 1000 years before the events of Skyrim, offers a lot of interesting customization options for players to enjoy. My vampire rogue looks pretty slick with her blood red lipstick, but some players really go ham when it comes to creativity. That much is evident with this hilarious crafting endeavor that brings the Power Rangers into the world of Tamriel!

There are so many different armor sets that players can equip in-game and completing dungeons, certain questlines, and more within the world of Elder Scrolls Online unlocks some amazing color dyes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can clearly see that this squad is familiar with MMORPG because some of those dyes are only available after a certain point of progression. It’s not hard to be invested either with the arrival of Summerset and even more content on the way!

The MMORPG brings the world that so many loved from Oblivion, Morrowind, and Skyrim and scales it to unbelievable levels. Play solo or with friends (I usually go solo with my Wood Elf) and take to epic questlines and unlock more lore than ever before. It’s honestly a phenomenal game, one that I feel personally is massively underrated. Though the story is a bit slow to start, once you hit level 20 – the story really kicks off. And don’t even get me started on that wonderful Morrowind expansion! Familiar faces and new friends, it’s the perfect way to take to Tamriel with your friends and Guildees.

You can also get your Halloween on with the Wolfhunter DLC that dropped back in August if you feel like hunting some werewolves and tacking on an even bigger challenge! Or, you can go full-on festive and become a monster during the Witcher’s Festival that kicks off on October 18th, “The grim spectacle of the Witches Festival has once again returned to haunt the people of Tamriel. Take part in this chilling celebration to earn bonus XP and unique rewards. It’s also your first opportunity to earn Event Tickets and Indrik Feathers – don’t miss out!”

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.