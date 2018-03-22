PowerA Releases Six New Wired Nintendo Switch Controllers, Available Now

If you’ve been looking for a good second controller to use with your Nintendo Switch – and the Pro Controller is a little bit outside of your budget – not to worry. PowerA has you covered with a six-pack of wired controllers that provide a surprising amount of comfort and style for a great price.

The company has officially made these new controllers available now at Wal-Mart, going for $24.99 apiece. That’s not a bad price at all, considering their suave design and the materials used to give them that quality feel when you’re playing games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, these designs feature a number of Nintendo characters, including a bright red one with Mario; a white and black one featuring Link from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild; a neat paint-splattered Splatoon 2 controller; a green Yoshi controller with a gold D-pad; a yellow and orange Donkey Kong controller; and, probably my personal favorite, a Bowser controller covered in black and red.

Each of the controllers feature that “soft-touch” finish, as well as a removable 8 foot USB cable, so you can play however you see fit.

The controllers are also licensed by Nintendo, so you don’t have to worry about shoddy worksmanship with their quality. Granted, they are missing a few features, including HD Rumble support, Amiibo functionality and gyro support, but they’re ideal if you’re doing quick gameplay sessions and don’t really care about those features.

All the controllers appear to be in stock over at Walmart’s page, so you can order them either for in-store pick-up or delivery and add them to your game collection. It never hurts to get one or two for your system, so others can join you in some quick multiplayer sessions.

While the Pro Controller still comes highly recommended, these controllers aren’t too shabby at all. Plus, they look great sitting on a shelf next to your Nintendo Switch and respected game library.

Now if we can get a second round of them featuring characters like Bayonetta and Star Fox, we’d really be getting somewhere. Hey, PowerA, you taking suggestions for future peripherals?

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.