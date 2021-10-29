Pragmata Development Update Revealed by Capcom

Capcom has given eager fans a brief new development update for its upcoming release of Pragmata. The game, which was first revealed last year during a PlayStation event, is still largely shrouded in mystery, which has led a number of people to wonder about when we might start to learn more about it. And although no such gameplay reveal or new trailer has been unveiled by Capcom just yet, it sounds like the project itself is in a positive state.

Mentioned in a new financial report that Capcom released today, Pragmata’s development was said to be going quite well. Specifically, Capcom boss Yoichi Egawa mentioned that the publisher is trying to balance working on existing franchises such as Monster Hunter and Resident Evil while still generating wholly new IP. “At the same time, we are also working on creating new IPs utilizing the talent pool we have expanded through our proactive hiring efforts,” Egawa explained in the document. “Most recently, we announced the action adventure title Pragmata for the new generation of consoles, and we are making steady progress on its development.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As stated previously, much of Pragmata remains shrouded in mystery at this point in time. Capcom announced the title well over a year ago in June 2020 via a teaser trailer that gave us a brief look at the world that the game will seemingly take place within. No gameplay was found in the trailer, however, and Capcom also unveiled that it wouldn’t be launching until 2023. At this point, nearly the entirety of 2023 has come and gone without Capcom saying anything notable about the project, which is why today’s update is so noteworthy.

For now, all we know for sure is that whenever Pragmata does release in 2023, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. If there are any new developments on the game in the near future, we’ll keep you in the loop here at ComicBook.com.

Do you remain interested in learning more about Pragmata or has the game fallen off your radar entirely? Let me know down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.