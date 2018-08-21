Pre-Order These Games Before Amazon’s 20% Prime Discount Ends

Yesterday, Amazon announced that they would eliminate their 20% Prime member pre-order discount on physical games in favor of a system that offers a $10 Amazon credit on select titles. Amazon also noted that they would honor the 20% discount on pre-orders placed before August 28th.

In most situations, the change means a $12 cash discount on physical titles will be replaced with a $10 store credit. However, if you read Amazon’s terms, it seems as though the credit could be applied to digital game purchases as well. If this is true, it might be an acceptable trade-off for many gamers, and probably a necessary one as we move away from physical games. UPDATE: The fact that the $10 credit will added up to 35 days after the game is delivered, and you only have 60 days to redeem it might be a dealbreaker either way.

As far as the issue with “select titles” is concerned, Amazon stopped offering their 20% discount on all game pre-orders a while back, so there may not be much of a change here. We’ll have to wait and see how things shake out. In the meantime, if you would prefer that 20% discount above all else, you need to get your pre-orders in now. You can find many of the eligible games for all platforms here. You can also break it down for the Nintendo Switch here, PlayStation 4 here, and Xbox One here. Just keep in mind that the 20% discount is applied at checkout and you won’t be charged until the game ships. For your convenience, we’ve singled out some titles below.

Nintendo Switch:

• Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

• Super Mario Party

• Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu!

• Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee!

• Yoshi

• Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

• Metroid Prime 4

• Bayonetta 3

• Fire Emblem: Three Houses

PlayStation 4:

• Fallout 76

• Kingdom Hearts III

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey / Deluxe Edition / Gold Steelbook Edition

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Steelbook)

• Doom Eternal

• Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

Xbox One:

• Fallout 76

• Kingdom Hearts III

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Steelbook)

• Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition / Ultimate Edition

• Doom Eternal

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey / Deluxe Edition / Gold Steelbook Edition

• Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

