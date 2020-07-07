Pretending I'm a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story Gets a Release Date

In 1999, Activision and developer Neversoft released Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, a title that would have a massive impact on gaming, skateboarding, and popular culture as a whole. On August 18th, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the game's development and impact when Pretending I'm a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story releases. The documentary will appear on multiple streaming and VOD services, providing viewers with a look at the beginnings of the franchise, as well as the personal history of Tony Hawk himself, including his early passion for skateboarding video games. For players raised on the video game series, the documentary should provide an unparalleled glimpse into its creation.

Naturally, the documentary will star Tony Hawk himself, as well as a number of other professional skateboarders, including Chad Muska, Steve Caballero, Jamie Thomas, and Rodney Mullen. The interviews in the film are all brand-new, so even those with a strong knowledge of the series should be able to learn something new. The documentary is being produced by Ralph D’Amato, directed by Ludvig Gür, and released by Wood Entertainment. Formerly of Neversoft, D'Amato was a longtime producer on the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater franchise. In addition to the video games, the documentary will also cover the skateboarding scene of the 90s.

The film derives its title from the popular song Superman by Goldfinger, which appeared on the soundtrack for the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. The song has become so associated with the game that "Superman" began trending when fans discovered that the original soundtrack would remain intact for the upcoming compilation Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2.

Get ready! Pretending I’m a Superman drops August 18th on VOD / streaming services everywhere! #thpsfilm #thps #tonyhawksproskater pic.twitter.com/QBeDVyMoFR — Pretending I’m a Superman (@THPSfilm) July 3, 2020

At this time, it remains to be seen whether or not Pretending I'm a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story will include any new information about that upcoming remake. However, with the compilation releasing just a few short weeks after the documentary, longtime fans of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater will have a lot to look forward to in the coming months, regardless!

