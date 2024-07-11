Prime Gaming Subscribers Are Getting Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and More Free Amazon Prime Day Games

Amazon is hosting its tenth Prime Day event on July 16th and 17th next week, and as per usual with this event comes millions of deals exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. As Prime Day 2024 approaches, Amazon has announced that they will offer three additional games for subscribers to claim for free – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. The trio of games will only be available for a limited time beginning July 16th at 12am PST, with the opportunity to claim them at no additional cost only lasting 48 hours.

Information for the three Prime Day games available next week can be read below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Epic Games Store] – From the creators of Batman: Arkham, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible: Kill the Justice League.

Chivalry 2 [Epic Games Store] – Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more in this multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration [Epic Games Store] – Embark on an adventure into Siberia as Lara Croft in search for the legendary city of Kitezh while battling the paramilitary organization Trinity, which intends to uncover the city’s promise of immortality. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes the base game and Season Pass content. Explore Croft Manor in the “Blood Ties” story, then defend it against a zombie invasion in “Lara’s Nightmare”.

If the three games being added next week don’t entice you into taking advantage of the Prime Day free gaming downloads, there are still other options available now. Deceive Inc., Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart, The Invisible Hand, Forager, Card Shark, Heaven Dust 2, Soulstice, Wall World, Hitman Absolution™, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood and Call of Juarez available to claim now, and Star Wars™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II – The Sith Lords, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Samurai Bringer available to claim starting today.

Prime Gaming is one of the benefits to an Amazon Prime subscription, with the gaming specific advantages including a constant collection of free games to download all the time, a monthly Twitch channel subscription, and more benefits through the service over time.