New Prime Hydration "Glow in the Dark" Flavor Leaks Early

A new Prime Hydration flavor has leaked ahead of its reveal. Prime Hydration and Prime Energy are some of the most popular products on the market, partially thanks to the involvement of Logan Paul and KSI, as well as the scarcity of the drinks themselves. While things have died down a little bit, there was a time where finding Prime Hydration -- and to a lesser extent, Prime Energy -- was very challenging, especially in certain markets. For those that don't know: Prime Hydration is advertised as a sports drink alternative. Meanwhile, Prime Energy, which is less popular, is advertised as an energy drink. That's the difference between the two, and it's a new flavor of the former that has leaked, courtesy of US retailer Sam's Club who went early with a listing for the drink. This listing was quickly taken down but not before the Internet got its receipt.

The next flavor of the drink is called "Glowberry," and, as you can see below, it boasts a green and black bottle design. To couple this radioactive-esq design, the drink, as the name suggests glows in the dark, as well as changes in the sun. Whether the flavor will live up to this gimmick, remains to be seen

🚨 𝙁𝙐𝙇𝙇 𝙂𝙇𝙊𝙒𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙍𝙔 𝙍𝙀𝙑𝙀𝘼𝙇 🚨



Thanks to Sam's Club listing Glowberry early (!!) we have a full reveal for Glowberry!https://t.co/ITllKiHCv0



Images below!! Thanks to the army of you that sent this in! pic.twitter.com/NhtdUt1zng — PRIME Tracker (@prime_tracker) August 12, 2023

Right now, finer details on the release of this flavor are unknown. It's seemingly coming soon, but that's about all we know besides that it will clearly be available in the United States as Sam's Club is a North American retailer. Whether it will be available in the UK, Australia, and other parts of the world remains to be seen.

So far, this leak has not drawn any type of comment from any implicated party, aka Sam's Club or Prime itself. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think of this new Prime Hydration flavor. Will you be checking it out when it releases presumably sometime soon?