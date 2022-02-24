Free Prime Gaming Games for March Include Madden NFL 22 and More

With March right around the corner, Amazon’s Prime Gaming service has now confirmed the free games that subscribers will be able to download all next month. This time, those games are headlined by Madden NFL 22, the latest of the annual football installations from Electronic Arts. There are six more games available for free next month in addition to that one, so even if you’re not as big on Madden, you’ve still got plenty to look forward to if you’re a Prime Gaming subscriber.

Madden needs little introduction at this point like the other annual sports games released over time, but if any of the other six games are unknown to you, Prime Gaming shared a couple of overviews of the games alongside the announcement. All of the free games for March can be found below along with more info on them ahead of them being given away.

Prime Gaming’s Free Games for March

Madden NFL 22 — Gameday happens here. All-new features like Next Gen Stats star-drive AI and immersive Dynamic Gameday deliver the most authentic gameplay experience ever.

— Gameday happens here. All-new features like Next Gen Stats star-drive AI and immersive Dynamic Gameday deliver the most authentic gameplay experience ever. Surviving Mars — Overcome challenges and execute strategies to improve your colony’s chances of survival on Mars while unlocking the many mysteries of this alien world.

— Overcome challenges and execute strategies to improve your colony’s chances of survival on Mars while unlocking the many mysteries of this alien world. Crypto Against All Odds — Take on the role of a cybersecurity expert in this tower defense game where players will fight against hackers and other blockchain threats set in this cypherpunk interactive fiction.

— Take on the role of a cybersecurity expert in this tower defense game where players will fight against hackers and other blockchain threats set in this cypherpunk interactive fiction. looK INside — Play as Manon, a character who discovers a book in the attic which reveals the past of her family members through their memories, gestures, quirks and little secrets.

— Play as Manon, a character who discovers a book in the attic which reveals the past of her family members through their memories, gestures, quirks and little secrets. Pesterquest — Embark on a quest of epic importance in a grimsical episodic visual novel adventure set in the darkly funny Homestuck / Hiveswap universe where players will zap between Earth and Alternia making friends as they go.

— Embark on a quest of epic importance in a grimsical episodic visual novel adventure set in the darkly funny Homestuck / Hiveswap universe where players will zap between Earth and Alternia making friends as they go. SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech — Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only a player’s wits and a handful of cards.

— Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only a player’s wits and a handful of cards. The Stillness of the Wind — Play as Talma, a character who is approaching her final years by living out her simple way of life by tending to her homestead, surviving, subsisting, whilst increasingly disturbing letters arrive from her family in the city.

These games will be free starting on March 1st and will be available to claim throughout the month. Prime Gaming will of course have its recurring loot for different games in addition to these free titles, so keep an eye on any potential announcements for your favorite games in March.