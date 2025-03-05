Assassin’s Creed Shadows Length Revealed by Ubisoft

The length of a game can be an important factor in someone’s decision to make a purchase. While certainly not the most important part, some people prefer shorter experiences, and others feel like games should offer big, meaty experiences. Everyone has their own preference, and it can be helpful to know that sort of thing ahead of a game’s launch. When Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on March 20th, it seems fans can expect a length of about 30-40 hours for the main campaign. That information was revealed by director Jonathan Dumont, in an interview with @Genki_JPN.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The length is in keeping with what we’ve heard about the game in the past. In an interview with IGN last year, Dumont suggested that the size of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be closer to what fans saw from Assassin’s Creed Origins. That led people to assume the game would be shorter than Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Yasuke, one of the playable characters in assassin’s creed shadows

While the campaign might not be as long as Valhalla, there will be ways to extend the experience. Dumont went on to tell @Genki_JPN that the length of Assassin’s Creed Shadows can extend to 80 hours “or much more,” depending on the player’s investment in side quests and other content. That should make a lot of fans happy, and it will be interesting to see what reception is like once the game is released. It’s also possible the game length could be extended even further; Dumont told @Genki_JPN that the team is considering adding New Game+ as well as other modes after launch. However, this will depend on feedback from players. On top of that, there have been previous reports about DLC for the game, with the first one apparently lasting about 10 hours.

There has been a lot of backlash towards Assassin’s Creed Shadows ahead of launch. Dumont told @Genki_JPN that the team is well aware of the controversy, but has been putting its focus into delivering a great gaming experience. The developers want Japanese players to see the effort that’s being made to do the region and time period justice, and the game will draw inspiration from various films, including the works of Akira Kurosawa. However, the developers are still trying to make sure that it has the feel of a true Assassin’s Creed game.

RELATED: Ubisoft Reworks Assassin’s Creed Shadows Parkour To Make It Better Than Ever

Balancing real-world elements, the style of classic samurai films, and the gameplay fans have come to expect from the Assassin’s Creed series is going to be a tall task. And this is all on top of the fact that a lot of people seem to be going into the release with preconceived notions about how Ubisoft should have handled everything from the protagonists, to the game’s setting. It’s going to be interesting to see how fans feel about the finished product once Assassin’s Creed Shadows releases, and if the developers have created a world that players want to spend 80 hours or more exploring.

How do you feel about this length for Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Do you plan on checking out the game this month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!