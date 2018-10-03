Prince Harry Says ‘Fortnite’ Isn’t for Kids

Fortnite isn’t for kids, despite what you’ve heard in literally every comments section of every Fortnite article ever. At least, Prince Harry doesn’t think that kids should be playing Fortnite. This afternoon People reported that, during a visit to a Sussex school, Harry lamented the fact that parents were allowing their children to play the popular online game.

According to the report, a group of students asked Harry if he played Fortnite, and his response wasn’t very hip. No doubt they were looking to connect to royalty on a low-and-friendly level, but instead, Harry reportedly said, “You guys should really play Fortnite.” Apparently, after the students assured Harry that their parents let them play, he was overheard saying, “What is wrong with parents?”

The article goes on to explain that Harry voiced concerns to school officials about children playing Fortnite before they’re supposed to, or before they’re allowed to. This, we assume, because of the often-violent nature of the game. Fortnite is very colorful, and goofy, and there’s no blood, but there’s no getting around the fact that in order to come out on top, you’re going to have to take out at least a few opponents with guns or explosives. School officials reportedly shared Prince Harry’s concerns.

We couldn’t help but notice that the People article seemed to be under the impression that it’s the Save the World mode that kids are addicted to on a mass scale. “Fortnite is essentially a survivalist game,” the article reads. “The premise? Zombies have eviscerated 98 percent of the world population, and the player’s job is to roam around the natural grounds, build a shelter (hence the “fort” in Fortnite), gather supplies, and devise strategies to fend off the apocalypse. The game is designed to be played with friends.”

It’s kind of cute, really, but it does further illustrate the fact that there’s a huge divide between kids’ love of Fortnite and non-gamer and parents’ complete lack of comprehension as to what makes it popular and addictive. As for Prince Harry, we also couldn’t help but notice that he totally dodged the question. We didn’t really get a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to “Do you play Fortnite,” so we can only assume that he, like the rest of us, is currently sitting and waiting to see where the floating island is going, and waiting to see what happens when it finally ignites all of the runes.