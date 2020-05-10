✖

A new Prince of Persia game may be revealed soon, or at least that's what a new rumor suggests. The rumors come way of verified Reset Era user and leaker, Okabe, who seemingly teased that fans of the forgotten Ubisoft series will have something to celebrate soon. The tease came in a recent Reset Era thread about the newly-surfaced canceled Prince of Persia game.

In this thread, and whilst replying to another user saying the IP is dead, Okabe laughed and then replied with "see ya in a couple of weeks." As you can see, this is a pretty vague tease, but it does seem to suggest there's a new Prince of Persia game in the works, or at least a remake or remaster of an earlier game in the franchise.

That said, if this is indeed a tease about a new Prince of Persia game -- and assuming it's accurate -- we are left with a lot of possibilities on what this could be. It could be a proper Prince of Persia game. If it's this, it's safe to assume it will be a hard or soft reboot of the franchise. After all, you're not going to make a prequel or sequel to such a dormant franchise. This does occasionally happen, but it usually will be with a more iconic, nostalgic, and beloved IP.

Meanwhile, this could be a new VR game or a mobile game, or something not related to games at all, though this last possibility seems unlikely given the context.

(Photo: Ubsioft)

Of course, all of this should be taken with a major grain of salt. Nothing here is official. Further, even if Ubisoft is planning to reveal a new Prince of Persia game in the next few weeks, these plans could change.

This isn't the first time we've heard about a new Prince of Persia game though. In fact, there's been rumors and rumblings of a new installment in the series for a while.

Typically, I'd say where there's this much smoke, there's fire, but I have a hard time imagining Ubisoft reviving the franchise, unless it is as some type of VR game or experimental experience. But that's just what I think. Feel free to let me know what you think via the comments section or via my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_.

H/T, Reddit.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.