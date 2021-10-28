Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Development Update Revealed by Ubisoft

While it was originally planned to launch in the early portion of 2021, Ubisoft ended up announcing that its upcoming remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time would be delayed into 2022. Since that time, new information on the title has been practically nonexistent from Ubisoft, leading many to wonder if it would even end up seeing the light of day. Fortunately, Ubisoft has today released a new statement that informs fans about the game’s current development status.

In a message that was released on social media, Ubisoft revealed that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still absolutely in active development. “We want to take a moment to reassure you that the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still under way, motivated and inspired by your feedback,” Ubisoft said. “We will update you on our progress in the future and want to thank all of you for your unwavering support and patience.”

An update from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake development team: pic.twitter.com/z9sFaBwz9N — Prince of Persia™ (@princeofpersia) October 28, 2021

Speaking more to the pieces of feedback that Ubisoft is referring to, when Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was first shown off last year, the game’s debut trailer was quite underwhelming from a visual perspective to many fans. So much so, in fact, that the initial delays that Ubisoft announced didn’t come as much of a surprise. And while the publisher hasn’t confirmed that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is getting a visual overhaul of sorts, it stands to reason that this is the main reason why the title has been pushed so far back.

For now, the one thing we continue to know about Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is that it will launch at some point in 2022. Whenever it does arrive, Ubisoft has currently only revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Do you still have hope for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake? Or do you think that this game is in trouble based on everything that Ubisoft has shown?