Cult-Classic PS Vita Game Gets New Remaster (But Not on PlayStation)

A cult-classic PlayStation Vita game that was exclusive to the Sony handheld has now returned with a new remaster. While the PS Vita wasn’t all that popular throughout its brief run, some of the best games that appeared on the handheld have started to come back lately in the form of new ports and remasters. This was perhaps most prominently seen at the start of 2025 when Freedom Wars Remastered launched across a variety of new platforms. Now, the trend has continued with another Vita game, but for one reason or another, this revamp hasn’t hit PlayStation consoles.

As of this week, Bandai Namco has brought back Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny. Originally released in 2012, this lesser-known Gundam game was entirely exclusive to the Vita and never released elsewhere. Despite this, it was relatively well-received by those who played it, which is perhaps why Bandai Namco has chosen to remaster Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny roughly 13 years later.

As mentioned, the strange thing about Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered is that it has not been released for either PS5 or PS4. Despite being a Vita exclusive for well over a decade, Bandai Namco has opted to only release Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered on Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. Perhaps a release on PS5 and PS4 will happen in the future, but for now, it seems like the publisher is choosing to focus on other hardware.

To learn more about Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered and how this new version differs from the one seen on Vita, you can check out its new synopsis courtesy of Bandai Namco below.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered

About: “Become a pilot in the world of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, for the first time available with English localization! Engage in thrilling, action-packed Gundam battles, complete missions, and tune up your newly acquired Mobile Suits!

Features