2025’s First Big Release Is a Returning PS Vita Game

We’re only seven days into 2025, and as a result, haven’t had any major video games release just yet. While it’s been pretty slow so far, 2025 is going to be far from a quiet year for gaming. By the end of December, games like Monster Hunter Wilds, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Ghost of Yotei, and Grand Theft Auto VI are all supposed to have been released. And while many of these biggest titles won’t arrive for a few more weeks or months, one of the more notable releases in this first part of the year will happen in mere days and will see a popular PlayStation Vita game from the past coming back.

Set to launch on Friday, January 10th, the cult-classic Vita game Freedom Wars will be remastered and come to modern platforms. Originally released in 2014, Freedom Wars was one of the more popular action titles to ever launch on Vita. Despite being a hit amongst fans, though, Freedom Wars has since been stranded on the PS Vita and has never come to any new platforms. Luckily, that will finally be changing.

The unique thing about Freedom Wars Remastered is that it’s not going to be exclusive to PlayStation platforms. Despite being published by Sony in its original iteration on PS Vita, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has since acquired the rights to Freedom Wars. As a result, this remaster will be launching on Nintendo Switch and PC in addition to PS5 and PS4.

To see learn more about what Freedom Wars Remastered will have in store, you can get a look at the game’s latest trailer and official synopsis below.

Freedom Wars Remastered

About: “Born into a one-million-year prison sentence, you must survive deadly missions to earn any hope of freedom. Die in prison or live on the battlefield. The choice is yours.

Features