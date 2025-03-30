PS2 Game From 2003 Now Free to Download for Millions

A popular PS2 game that launched in 2003 is now free to download for millions around the globe. As a whole, 2003 might have been one of the best years that the PlayStation 2 ever saw during its lengthy life cycle. During this window alone, games like Jak 2, Beyond Good & Evil, Silent Hill 3, SSX 3, Madden NFL 2004, Tony Hawk’s Underground, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, SoulCalibur 2, Dark Cloud 2, War of the Monsters, Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando, NBA Street Vol. 2, and so many others arrived on the console. Now, one game that is synonymous with a beloved franchise on PS2 is free to download as part of a promotion that won’t last long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, Prime Gaming is handing out Legacy of Kain: Defiance at no cost whatsoever. Originally released in November of 2003, Defiance was the final entry in the Legacy of Kain series to come about prior to this past year’s remaster of Soul Reaver and Soul Reaver 2. Although it’s not as well-regarded as those other entries, Defiance is still quite popular in its own right.

Since this free download for Legacy of Kain: Defiance is available through Prime Gaming, that means it’s not “free” in the typical sense. Instead, it’s free for those who have an active Amazon Prime membership. Still, there are tens of millions of Prime subscribers around the world which means there is no shortage of users who can pounce on this offer for themselves. Those who do will then be given a PC code for Legacy of Kain: Defiance that is then redeemable on GOG.com.

When it comes to the length of this offer, it’s set to last until a little under a month from now on April 24th. At this time, Prime Gaming will remove Legacy of Kain: Defiance from its catalog of free games. As a result, if you want to snag it for yourself, be sure to do so before it’s taken away.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance

Play video

About: “Following the events of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2, Raziel and Kain were trapped in the Serafan fortress. Separated by sudden events, Raziel was forced to retreat into the spectral realm, leaving Kain to escape from the Serafan on his own. Both must escape the predicament they find themselves in and fight back against those who would seek to use them as manipulations in a grander plot. From both heroes cry out shouts of defiance, and a thirst to find the revelations that have been buried in the world of Nosgoth.”