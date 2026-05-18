5 PS1 Games Return This Week With New Releases on PS5

Not one, not two, but five different PS1 games are poised to return this week with new releases on PS5, and in the case of one of these titles, a new release on PS4 as well. Better yet, for some, at least, one of these three returning PS1 games is set to be free with PS Plus Premium when it returns tomorrow. Those subscribed to the two tiers beneath this, though, will need to fork over money on the game for the PlayStation Store like everyone else.

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The first of these five PS1 games set to return to PS5 this week is Time Crisis, which is the one also going to be available on PS4 as well, and the one that will be free with PlayStation Plus Premium. Also arriving tomorrow, May 19, are remakes of both Myst and Riven. These two remakes will also notably support PlayStation VR2. Then, on May 22, the week of PS1 nostalgia will come to an end with the release of Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection, which includes two PS1 games: Rugrats: Search for Reptar and Rugrats in Paris: The Movie.

Myst Remake

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In 1993, developer Cyan released an adventure game by the name of Myst, a genre-defining title, one of the best games of all time, and the best-selling PC game of the 1990s. In 2020, Cyan remade the game, and now this remake is coming to PS5 and PS VR2. This remake will cost $35 on the PlayStation Store.

Riven Remake

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In 1997, Cyan released a sequel to Myst called Riven. It wasn’t as successful or well-received or as important, but in its own right, it was still a success and received quite well. It’s simply hard to compare to an all-time classic like Myst. In 2024, Cyan remade the adventure game, and now this remake is coming to the PlayStation Store via the same platforms, and also like Myst, the remake is set to cost $35.

Time Crisis

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In 1997, Nex Entertainment and Namco released a first-person on-rails light gun shooter called Time Crisis, which was successful enough to spawn a multi-game series; however, this series has been dormant since 2015. Now, the classic with new upgrades, such as gyro aiming, is returning via PS Plus Premium. For non-PS Plus Premium subscribers, it will also be available for purchase on the PS Store for $10.

Rugrats: Search for Reptar & Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

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In 1998, n-Space and THQ released Rugrats: Search for Raptor during the height of popularity of the animated series. The PS1 exclusive was based on the show, and received mixed ratings like most licensed games of this time; however, it sold very well and became one of the best-selling PS1 games of its year.

In 2000, theRugarts in Paris: The Movie came out, and it got a video game adaptation of the same name. It had a similar reception to Rugrats: Search for Raptor, but wasn’t quite as successful commercially.

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Both games are returning as part of the Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection, which is out on May 22. Despite this, a price point has not been revealed. Considering there are six games in total in the collection, though, it may not be very cheap.

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