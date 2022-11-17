New Tease May Reveal Return of One of the Best PS1 Horror Games

A new tease may have just revealed the return of one of the best horror games on the PS1. It looks like PlatinumGames and Capcom have teamed up with Shinji Mikami -- the creator of Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, and more -- for a new remake. How this odd trio got together and what they are working on remains a mystery, but the fact that it's a remake, presumably of one of Mikami's games, has many old-school PlayStation fans excited because with Resident Evil already going through the remake treatment process, Dino Crisis would presumably be next as it's arguably Mikami's next most popular creation and a Capcom IP. All of this comes the way of Mikami's Facebook page, which doesn't make any mention of Tango Gameworks, the studio founded and run by Mikami, which is owned by Bethesda and Xbox.

If Tango Gameworks is involved you'd assume. this is Dino Crisis given that Tango Gameworks, at least so far, has only worked on horror games. That said, if it's Dino Crisis, a survival-horror series, it's not clear why PlatinumGames would be involved as horror really isn't its genre. If Tango Gameworks isn't involved, then it's possible this is a God Hand remake. Other games/series that have been thrown around in speculation include Vanquish, Okami, and Resident Evil, but these possibilities seem less likely.

Of course, if Tango Gameworks is involved then it's possible this project is an Xbox exclusive as Tango is a Bethesda studio, and Bethesda is owned by Xbox. But at this point, it seems unlikely. You'd imagine in this setup Capcom is the publisher and PlatinumGames is the developer. A co-developer situation between PlatinumGames and Tango Gameworks doesn't make much sense. Yet again, neither does Xbox allowing Shinji Mikami, one of their most valuable developers, to go off to work on a non-Xbox game.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. This speculation could be squashed with an official comment from the implicated parties, but at the moment of publishing, this hasn't happened. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything with a grain of salt. It seems Mikami has teased up with Capcom and PlatinumGames for something, but what this something is, is anyone's best guess.