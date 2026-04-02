PS1 RPG Just Got a New Stealth Release, 26 Years Later

A PS1 RPG from 2000 just got a new stealth release, 26 years after its original release. More than this, the series in question has been dormant since 2002, for over 20 years, unless you count a free-to-play online mobile phone-only release in 2016 that was never released outside of Japan and that shut down within a year. Most don’t count this game, though. Even if you do count this release, 2016 was 10 years ago. So, no matter how you slice it up, the series in question, a Capcom series, has been dormant for a while.

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Out of the blue, Capcom has, more specifically, stealth-released the role-playing game Breath of Fire IV on Steam, a year after debuting it on GOG. The classic title has been stealth-released on the Valve platform alongside some classic Resident Evil games at the price point of $9.99, though there is a launch window discount that makes it just $5 for a limited time.

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A Forgotten PS1 RPG

For those unfamiliar with Breath of Fire IV, it is a PS1 exclusive game released in 2000 and the fourth game in the Breath of Fire series, which dates back to 1993 and the SNES. For the first three years of its life, Breath of Fire IV was a PS1 exclusive, but then it came to PC in 2003. This was only in Japan and Europe, though, and it was a physical release only. It wasn’t until 2025 that it got a digital release on PC and a PC release in the United States, at the same time, when the game was ported to GOG. Now, this same port is on Steam.

It remains unclear why Capcom has opted to bring the fourth game in the series, and the fourth game only, as it has never stated its strategy. That said, unlike other games in the series, it already has a PC version, which makes a re-release on Steam much easier. Compared to its predecessors, it also feels more modern, which lends itself better to a modern port. Lastly, it arguably has the most mainstream appeal.

What this port has likely been is a test dummy for Capcom to gauge interest in the series. In other words, Capcom is considering reviving the niche RPG series, but wants to see if there is enough interest in the market to warrant this. It’s unclear what its findings have been so far.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.