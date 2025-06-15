PlayStation Fans Call New PS1 Remake Announcement the “Best News This Year”

PlayStation fans are very excited and very surprised by the announcement of a new PS1 remake, calling it the “best news this year.” Obviously, the PS1 is a very nostalgic console for many PlayStation fans as the very first PlayStation console. Those who were gaming on the PS1 back in 1999 will specifically remember titles such as Chrono Cross, Gran Turismo 2, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Crash Team Racing, Medal of Honor, Resident Evil 3, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Final Fantasy VIII, Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, Wipeout 3, Driver, Dino Crisis, Silent Hill, and many more great games in what was a hallmark year for 90s gaming. And one game — mentioned above — from this classic year for the PS1 is getting a remake.

Right now, details are very scarce on the remake, and there is no word of platforms or a release date, but Konami has confirmed it is working on a remake of the first Silent Hill game following the success of Silent Hill 2 Remake, which was released in 2024 with the help of Bloober Team. As you would expect, the Polish studio has once again been contracted by Konami for this remake of the first game.

While it may seem odd for Silent Hill 2 Remake to get a remake before the first game, it is simply because the second game was and is far more popular. It is also far more accessible.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is notably a PS5 console exclusive, meaning the only other platform it is available on is PC. Whether this will be the case with this new remake, we don’t know, but the original was notably a PS1 exclusive.

Over on the PS5 Reddit page, meanwhile, PlayStation fans are absolutely thrilled with the announcement, which, despite the success of Silent Hill 2 Remake, has caught many by surprise.

“Didn’t expect to see this news dropped today but heck yeah,” writes one PlayStation fan of the news. “Holy **** I can’t believe this! This is my dream remake,” adds a second PlayStation fan.

One PlayStation fan even claims this is the “best news this year.” While this may be a bit hyperbolic for most, the PS5 Reddit page generally agrees with the sentiment. PlayStation fans are really excited for this one, despite the lack of information and the lack of a reveal trailer.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you excited for a remake of Silent Hill from Bloober Team? Will the Polish studio be able to replicate what it did with Silent Hill 2?