Classic PS1 RPG Gets New Feature After 28 Years

A classic RPG that released on PS1 in 1998 has unexpectedly received a new feature this week. Over the past few years, countless remakes and remasters of games that first appeared on the original PlayStation have started to come about. While most of these games merely updated or overhauled the visuals and controls, others added wholly new features not seen in the initial PS1 releases. Now, this trend has continued with another recent PS1 remaster that just arrived last year.

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As of today, publisher Square Enix has released an unexpected new update for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles. This remaster of the hugely popular strategy RPG that debuted on PS1 nearly 30 years ago was quite well-received when it launched in September 2025. As luck would have it, Square Enix has now made this remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics even better thanks to a sizable patch version 1.5.0.

By far the most noteworthy inclusion in this new update for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is that of a New Game+ mode. This feature is one that wasn’t present in the original version of Final Fantasy Tactics, which makes its appearance in the remaster something wholly new for the game. Choosing this mode after completely FF Tactics once will allow players to start a new run while carrying over unit levels, items, and more from the previous playthrough.

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While New Game+ is without question the most prominent inclusion with this update, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles has received a handful of additional improvements as well. Players can now view a unit’s zodiac sign and its compatibility from the menu screen, which is a fantastic quality-of-life inclusion. Square Enix has also added a handful of new settings that allow players to speed up the game, while also bringing support for new languages. By all accounts, this is the best update that the remaster has seen since its arrival.

Essentially, if you haven’t already played Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles for yourself, now is the best time to do so. While this remaster was already great upon its release this past year, Square Enix has continued to improve upon it in new ways based on fan feedback. Not only is The Ivalice Chronicles a top-notch remaster, but it’s arguably now the best way to experience the game ever.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is available now across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you’re looking to pick it up for yourself, Square Enix has also currently marked the game down on a handful of platforms as part of a limited-time sale.

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