Classic PS1 Game Now Available for Just $2.49

PlayStation fans on PS4 and PS5 can play a PS1 classic for just $2.49, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. The game in question dates back to 1997, a legendary year for gaming that saw the likes of Final Fantasy 7, GoldenEye 007, Grand Theft Auto, Gran Turismo, Diablo, Fallout, Star Fox 64, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, PaRappa the Rapper, and so many other great games come out. As you will know, many of these series continue to this day.

One 1997 release that sometimes flies under the radar of many is Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, despite being one of the highest-rated games of its year. And the Oddworld series continues to this day as well, though it's not as relevant as it used to be. That said, if you remember Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee and are interested in checking it out again, now is a great time, because it's the aforementioned $2.49 game.

"Selected by the fickle finger of fate, Abe, floor-waxer first class for RuptureFarms, was catapulted into a life of adventure when he overheard plans by his boss, Molluck the Glukkon, to turn Abe and his fellow Mudokons into Tasty Treats as part of a last-ditch effort to rescue Molluck's failing meat-packing empire," reads an official blurb about the game.

The game's official description: "Flee the Industrial mega-complex and guide Abe on an adventure through ancient ruins and mysterious temples as he discovers his destiny and saves his species from the clutches of Molluck and their fate as a tasty food filling!"

This deal is only available until May 11. Once May 12 arrives, the 50 percent discount will expire and the game will return to its normal price point. For $2.49, you get a game that is roughly 12 to 14 hours long, however, it's a PS1 game playable on modern machines through emulation. In other words, it's 12 to 14 hours of content that may feel dated to some. If you don't mind some PS1-era jank though, there's also tons of nostalgia to experience.