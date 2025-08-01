1997 PS1 Game Just Got a Surprise Stealth Release on PS4

A PS1 game from 1997 just got a surprise stealth release on the PlayStation Store. Those on the PS1 back in 1997 may nostalgically remember titles like Final Fantasy 7, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Grand Theft Auto, Gran Tursimo, Tomb Raider II, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, Riven, Mega Man Legends, Colony Wars, Einhander, NFL GameDay 98, Final Fantasy Tactics, and more. It was a hallmark year for gaming. And in year like 1997, lots of PS1 games flew under the radar.

One of these is no doubt Tomba from Whoopee Camp and Sony itself. This action-adventure game didn’t actually come west until 1998, but it debuted in Japan in 1997. And it was received well, as evident by its 84 on Game Rankings. That said, considering some of the pedigree behind it — chiefly Tokuro Fujiwara, who founded the studio after his pioneering work at Capcom — this is not too surprising. That said, it didn’t end up selling very well, though it still managed to pull together enough for a sequel, Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return, to be greenlit and released in 1999.

Over the years, it developed a status as a cult-classic, and then over two decades later it came to Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC in 2024 with an enhanced re-release. And now, a year later, this re-release has been dropped on the PS4, via the PlayStation Store, out of nowhere. Like the first wave, this new release has been published by Limited Run Games.

“Tomba! returns in Tomba! Special Edition, the ultimate version of the legendary platforming masterpiece,” reads its official PlayStation Store listing. “As the titular Tomba, you leap, bite, and throw your way across stunning 2.5D landscapes on a quest to overcome a deplorable cadre of nefarious pigs. Along the way, you’ll explore ancient relics, discover fascinating characters, unlock thrilling quests, and unearth hidden treasures. It’s a platforming adventure that perfectly fuses linear and nonlinear gameplay styles.”

It is unclear if there are any difference between this new PS4 version and the previously released PS5 version. If there is, they are not detailed. Whatever the case, PS4 and PS4 Pro users can finally buy this game on the PlayStation Store, but it will cost them $19.99.

