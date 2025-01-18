$30 PS5 Game Is Now Available for Free on PlayStation Store

A PS5 game that previously cost $30 is now available for free on the PlayStation Store. The free PS5 game in question debuted last year in 2024, a year where PS5 gamers were treated to games like Astro Bot, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Metaphor ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Balatro, Tekken 8, Animal Well, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Black Myth: Wukong, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2, Unicorn Overlord, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and several other great games. It was a decent year to have a PS5 and money to spend on games. Those broke after a year of spending or after a PS5 Pro purchase can now grab a fellow 2024 game for free, though it is a little less notable.

Those that wanted to check out Smite 2 in 2024 had to fork over $30 to do so. As of January 14 though, the game is now completely free to download. It is still in early access, however, it is no longer behind a $30 purchase. Of course, there is a free-to-play monetization model in the game that attempts to persuade in-game purchases, but there’s also nothing stopping anyone from spending $0 on the game and still getting essentially the same experience as anyone who decides to spend money on it.

As the name suggests, this is the sequel to the popular 2014 MOBA game Smite from Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge Games, which attracted over 40 million players last console generation. It doesn’t appear its sequel is as popular though, or at least not so far. There’s no word of how many players it has amassed since it was introduced last year, but usually a lack of information in this regard is as telling as actual numbers. Now that it is no longer $30, but rather is free, this could result in a spike of interest.

Those that have check it out on PS5 so far have seemingly had a mixed experience, or at least that is what user reviews on the PlayStation Store suggest. On the PlayStation Store it has a 3.49 rating out of 5 after more than 500 user reviews.

It’s important to note while the game has gone free-to-play, it is still in early access. To this end, the aforementioned duo are referring to the current version of the game as the “Open Beta” version.

Meanwhile, those on PS5 Pro interested in checking out this free PS5 game can do so, but should be aware that it is not a PS5 Pro enhanced game. In other words, nothing has been done to make the game any better or different than the standard PS5 version.

