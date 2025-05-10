PS2 Classic Being Censored by Capcom 23 Years Later

A PS2 classic is being censored by Capcom 23 years later. Before PlayStation fans panic, the original 2002 PS2 game in question is not being censored. That wouldn’t even be possible. However, Capcom is set to resurface this 23-year-old PS2 game with a new remaster, and this remaster is censoring the original content. The censorship is not substantial or consequential, but in age very sensitive to censorship, it has not gone unnoticed. And some fans, in particular, are not happy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those completely out of the loop, 2002 PS2 exclusive Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny is getting a remaster from Capcom via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It will also be on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. The remaster is notably right around the corner, scheduled to release on May 23. The closer we get to this date, the more of the remaster is shown off.

In the process of this, fans noticed that one of the game’s female characters has had a costume change that gives her a more conservative outfit. Why this change was made, we don’t know. Capcom obviously did not highlight it, but this is far from the first remaster to make these type of changes to a game from yesteryear.

As you would expect, some fans that were previously looking forward to the game are no longer interested, and claim they aren’t even going to buy it anymore.

“I saw some of the censorship of the old characters – went from must buy to no buy,” writes one fan. Meanwhile, another adds: “Unnecessary censorship is really annoying, do better.”

A third fan further adds: “Revert the ridiculous censorship. It’s an M-rated game. For adults. No reason for it. Weird how blood and murder is ok but a little cleavage is crossing the line. It was fine back then it’s fine now.

Capcom has yet to acknowledge or address the negative reception the unexpected change to the game has received. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Was this the right call by Capcom or an unforced error?