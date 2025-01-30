New Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase, Capcom Spotlight Announced

Capcom has revealed it’s first big Capcom Spotlight to kick off 2025 and it’s a double header. In the past few years, the Japanese publisher has seemingly pulled off an incredible feat in that many of their titles have become massive hits, which, for a while, felt rare. Games like Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and, of course, Monster Hunter World, were lauded upon release and recieved numerous accolades. Fortunately, those interested in seeing what’s next for Capcom don’t have to wait long at all.

Today, Capcom revealed that it will hold it’s inaugural 2025 Capcom Spotlight on February 4th at 2 PM PST/ 5 PM EST, and the event will run for at least 20 minutes. Furthermore, a 15 minute Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase will also occur right after the Capcom Spotlight. In terms of what titles one can expect from Capcom Spotlight, the company has revealed that fans will get to see new announcements from Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. No other titles were announced, but it’s not too out of the ordinary for the publisher to drop some surprises during these events.

New Capcom Spotlight and Monster Hunter Showcase Announced

One of the biggest titles here is, of course, Monster Hunter Wilds, which, as mentioned above, will get its own presentation after the main event is done. The game, which releases on February 28th, will bring the addicting monster hunting fun to a whole new location, the “Forbidden Lands.” Alongside new rideable mounts, a brand new roster of deadly monsters will roam the lands, ripe for the capturing and/or killing, depending on how you play. In the presentation, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto will present a new trailer and share more info about the second Open Beta Test. Past titles like World and Rise were widely acclaimed, so if Monster Hunter Wilds follows suit, it’s sure to be one of 2025’s must-watch games.

While Capcom Fighting Collection 2 and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics are also in the roster, Onimusha: The Way of the Sword is one title that fans are sure to be happy to see here. The series, which has lied dormant for years, will make it’s long-awaited comeback in 2026, complete with challenging yet satisfying combat and striking Japanese-inspired landscapes. In terms of possible surprise games that could show up, there is the space-centric action title Pragmata, which is currently without a release date.

As mentioned above, Capcom Spotlight + Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase will stream on all platforms, like YouTube and Twitch, on February 4th at 2pm PST / 5pm EST.