First PlayStation Plus Game for December 2025 Revealed

The first game that will be joining PlayStation Plus in December 2025 has now been revealed in a roundabout way. Typically, Sony doesn’t reveal its new games joining PS Plus until the week before they’re set to join the service. For instance, December’s round of new free games on the PlayStation subscription service won’t be formally announced until the final week of November. However, because of an announcement made by Sony a couple of months ago, we actually already know what one PS Plus game lying in wait for December will be.

During the PlayStation State of Play for September 2025, Sony announced that it would soon be bringing SoulCalibur 3 to PS5 and PS4 consoles. At the time of this reveal, Sony didn’t specify when exactly SoulCalibur 3 would be released, as it merely said that it would be launching before the end of 2025. Because of a recent announcement, though, we now know that this release will absolutely be happening in December.

Within the past day, Sony revealed that Tomb Raider: Anniversary will be the latest addition to the PS Plus Classics catalog when it drops next week on November 25th. Tomb Raider: Anniversary was announced alongside SoulCalibur 3 at this aforementioned State of Play as a pair of classic titles that PlayStation fans could expect to see roll out in 2025. Since Tomb Raider is now confirmed for November, this means that the only month left for SoulCalibur 3 to drop would be next month.

It’s worth stressing that SoulCalibur 3 won’t be joining the monthly free games for December and will instead just be added to the Classics lineup on PS Plus. This library of old-school PlayStation games is only available to those subscribed to PS Plus Premium. The free games rotation for December will instead be something completely different and will (likely) be announced on November 26th.

Assuming that Sony keeps its typical release schedule in December, SoulCalibur 3 should be formally announced for PS Plus on December 10th. This would then set it up to release the following week on December 16th. Not only will SoulCalibur 3 be available to download through PlayStation Plus, but it should also be purchasable individually on the PlayStation Store for those who would prefer not to subscribe to the highest tier of the subscription platform.

