New PlayStation Leak May Have Just Revealed the Next PS2 Remake

A new PlayStation leak may have just revealed the next big PS2 remake coming to PS5. The PlayStation 2 is the best-selling Sony console to date. There are a variety of reasons that contributed to it success, including the fact that it an at-home DVD player. Another big reason were the games. PS2 games have a soft spot in every PlayStation fan's heart, and that has only increased over time due to nostalgia. Sensing this, PlayStation has begun to mine this nostalgia, alongside nostalgia for other old PlayStation hardware, more and more. To this end, it looks like it may be poised to revive a 2004 PS2 classic.

2004 was a year that treated gamers to the likes of GTA San Andreas, Halo 2, Half-Life 2, World of Warcraft, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Tony Hawk's Underground 2, Fable, Far Cry, Monster Hunter, Killzone, Red Dead Revolver, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, Pokemon FireRed/LeafGreen, Need for Speed: Underground 2, Star Wars Battlefront, Spider-Man 2, NFL Street, Burnout 3: Takedown, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow, Ninja Gaiden, Unreal Tournament 2004, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Rome: Total War, The Sims 2, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, Ridge Racer, and Counter-Strike: Source.

There are many other great and notable games from 2004, but the point is it was an insanely stacked year. In fact, many consider 2004 the greatest year in video game history. This is, of course, up for debate but there's no denying it was jam-packed full of big releases. In a year like 2004, many games fly under the radar. One of these games is Siren from the now shuttered Japan Studio and Sony itself.

Born from the mind of Keiichiro Toyama -- the creator of Silent Hill and Gravity Rush -- Siren is a survival-horror game with stealth elements that actually debuted in 2003, but only in Japan. In other words, it didn't come west until 2004. Upon release, the game only garnered a 72 on Metacritic, but sold appreciably, which led a sequel -- Siren 2 -- in 2006 and a remake that reimagined the game in 2008 called Siren: Blood Curse. Since then it has been dormant, but that may finally be changing.

Recently, Siren was rated by the Korean Game Rating Board, suggesting something is happening with the series. Some have suggested this is likely in anticipation of a PS Plus Premium release, however, the game is already available on PSN as a classic title. As a result, some are wondering if Sony has bigger plans with the game, such as to remaster or remake it.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation, but with the recent announcement of the Legacy of Kain remasters, many PlayStation fans have convinced themselves that Siren and its sequel could be next. Only time will tell if this is wishful thinking or not.