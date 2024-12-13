One of the Best PS2 Games on Sale for Just $5 for Limited Time

One of the best PS2 games, a former exclusive for the second Sony console, is one sale for $4.99 thanks to a new sale. This is the cheapest the game has ever been. Unfortunately, those on PlayStation are actually set to miss out on this deal, as the deal is not available on PlayStation Store. Rather, the deal is limited to the Xbox Store and the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is possible because the version on sale is not the original PS2 version, but a port of the game that released after in another console generation. The game in question originally hails from 2006 though, and from inside the walls of Capcom.

The biggest releases of 2006 were no doubt The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Gears of War, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, New Super Mario Bros, Final Fantasy XII, Bully, and a few other games. The Capcom game in question wasn’t quite as big as these games, but it was just as good.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Okami, though this deal is specifically for Okami HD. And the deal comes at a perfect time because a sequel was announced last night at The Game Awards 2024, 28 years after the release of the original.

“Experience the critically acclaimed masterpiece with its renowned Sumi-e ink art style in breathtaking high resolution,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Take on the role of Amaterasu, the Japanese sun goddess who inhabits the form of a legendary white wolf, on a quest to defeat Orochi, an eight-headed demon and tyrannical monster responsible for turning the world of Nippon into a ruined wasteland.”

It is important to note Okami HD is only $4.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop until January 1. Meanwhile, the game is only $4.99 on the Xbox Store until January 3. After this, the 75% discount will vanish and the game will be back to its normal $20 price point.

For more coverage on everything PlayStation — including all of the latest PS2 news, all of the latest leaks and rumors involving PS2, and all of the latest PS2 deals like this one — click here.