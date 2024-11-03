PlayStation Fans Can Now Play 2004 PS2 Classic for Free

PlayStation fans can now download, play, and complete a PS2 classic from 2004 for free. Back in 2004, many were busy with the likes of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Half-Life 2, Halo 3, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Tony Hawk’s Underground 2, Pokemon FireRed/LeafGreen, Ninja Gaiden, World of Warcraft, Monster Hunter, Red Dead Revolver, Killzone, Fable, Far Cry, Spider-Man 2, Need For Speed: Underground 2, Star Wars: Battlefront, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, DRIV3R, NFL Street, Dragon Quest VIII, Burnout 3: Takedown, Unreal Tournament 2004, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Rome: Total War, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, The Sims 2, Metroid: Zero Mission, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Pikmin 2, Gran Turismo 4, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Ridge Racer, Counter-Strike: Source, and many great sports games.

2004 was a legendary year for gaming, as the list above, which is far from exhaustive, is evident of. In fact, many consider it the greatest year in gaming history. There were so many major and important releases that the list is brimming yet doesn’t even include one of the year’s biggest games. Also in 2004 Illusion Softworks released Mafia. In 2020, a very good remake of this PS2 classic — Mafia: Definitive Edition — was released. And it is this remake that can now be downloaded and played for free.

Unfortunately, while the game is available on PS4 and PS5, PlayStation fans who want to revisit yesteryear will need to do so via PC. More than this, they will need an Amazon Prime subscription. This is because the free game download comes the way of Prime Gaming, which has free PC codes (via GOG) for Amazon Prime subscribers for the month of November.

Normally, Mafia: Definitive Edition, which was made by Hangar 13, runs at $39.99, so this represents a meaty bit of savings for Amazon Prime subscriptions.

“Part one of the Mafia crime saga – 1930s, Lost Heaven, IL,” reads an official blurb about of the 2020 remake for those unfamiliar with it. “Re-made from the ground up, rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime. After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore.”

