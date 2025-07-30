PS2 Games From the 2000s Return With New Release This October

A series from yesteryear that many will remember playing on the PS2 in the mid 2000s is returning with a new game, and this new game is releasing on October 30. Where previous games were PS2 exclusives, or at least when they first launched, this new installment is going to be multi-platform. More specifically, it will be available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There is currently no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version, however, even if a Nintendo Switch 2 version does not materialize it will obviously be playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatability.

In the mid 2000s there was an obscure action-adventure series from Etranges Libellules, a French studio whose name you may not recognize, and that is because it operated from 1994 to 2012. In other words, it has been closed for 13 years. It has not returned, but some of it work lives on.

More specifically, via Microids, a new Asterix & Obelix game is releasing on October 30 via the aforementioned platforms called Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon. Part of the broader, Asterix series, Asterix & Obelix in video game format came to be in 2003 with the release of Asterix & Obelix XXL on the PS2. It eventually came to other platforms, but not until the following years, hence why it is associated with the PS2. And the same is true of its 2005 sequel, Asterix & Obelix XXL 2: Mission: Las Vegum, though the follow-up was also on PC at launch.

Now there, have been a couple more limited and/or smaller releases since, but nothing of consequence. To this end, Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon is essentially going to serve as a revival of the series for many.

“Our two mustachioed heroes are ready to leave Armorica behind and make their legendary punches echo far beyond their borders,” reads an official description of the game from Microids, for those curious to know more. “A brand-new destination, some Romans in need of discipline, and their indomitable spirit still going strong!

Its official description continues: “Our heroes leave their peaceful Armorica for a crucial mission at the edge of the Parthian Empire, a legendary kingdom under threat from Caesar’s ambitions. Their goal? Save King Monipehni, who has fallen victim to a vile poison brewed by the nefarious sorcerer Bahmbuhzeli. To succeed, Asterix and Obelix must journey through mysterious lands, gather the ingredients for an antidote… and of course, give a good thrashing to some overconfident Roman cohorts.”

There is currently no word of pre-orders nor how much the game will cost when it releases on October 20. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.