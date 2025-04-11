PlayStation Store Free Download Takes Players Back to 2006 and the PS2

A new free download, available on the PlayStation Store and other digital storefronts, takes players back to 2006 and one of the great PS2 exclusives of that year. 2006 was a year headlined by the likes of Wii Sports, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Gears of War, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Bully, Saints Row, Medieval 2 Total War, and more. It was a pretty memorable year from an era many consider the golden age of gaming. It was also the year when a prominent JRPG series in the modern era started to breakout from its niche shackles.

In 2006, Persona 3 was also released. And it is with Persona 3 the west started to pay attention to the series and the developer behind it, Atlus. Persona 4 a few years later furthered this, and then Persona 5 completed the process and brought the series mainstream. Many have never played Persona 3, in its original form. When it initially released it was notably a PS2 exclusive. However, many got the chance to play it last year when a remake, Persona 3 Reload, was released on PS4, PS5, and other platforms.

Those that have not played the original have no easy to do so, but the remake is available on modern platforms. More than this, it recently got a free demo available on all platforms, including the PlayStation Store. This demo allows for the opening section of the game to be played for free, with all save data transferring over if anyone decides to pull the trigger on a full purchase based on the demo.

In addition to the PlayStation Store, this demo is available on the Microsoft Store and Steam. The game has yet to come to Nintendo Switch, so there is no such offer on the Nintendo eShop.

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”

