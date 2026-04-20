PS2 Exclusive RPG Series Returning 20 Years Later With New Release

A PS2 exclusive series is returning 20 years later with a new release, though perhaps not the release fans of the nostalgic PS2 series were hoping for. The series in question began in 2002, 24 years ago. And it was released by Monolith Soft, before the studio was purchased by Nintendo in 2007. As you may know, in the modern era, the studio is best known for the Xenoblade Chronicles series. Before this, though, it was best known for a Bandai Namco series.

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Between 2002 and 2006, this pair combined for a five-game RPG series, consisting of three core games, a spin-off, and a remake. For those who have not connected the dots, the series in question is Xenosaga, which is returning, but not with a brand new installment, but a re-release, and not the re-release fans would hope for.

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Spin-Off Xenosaga Game Returns

In 2004, the aforementioned pair released the aforementioned spin-off, Xenosaga: Pied Piper, on mobile phones. This release was a Japanese exclusive, having never come west. 20 years later, it’s been announced that it’s being re-released for the first time via Nintendo Switch and PC. Right now, though, only a Japanese release has been announced, so the 20-year wait for those in the West is set to continue.

Obviously, Monolith Soft is not involved in the re-release, which is being handled by G-Mode, and which is going to release the game as a G-Mode Archives+ title. Not only has a western release not been announced, but no improvements have been announced either, which means this is just a straight port of the classic mobile game. There is also no word of a release date, but there is a new trailer, which can be seen above.

At the moment, it is unclear if Bandai Namco is involved in any capacity. Surely, it needed to provide its blessing for the release as its publishing holder, but other than that, it doesn’t appear to be involved. In other words, this does not seem to be indicative of any other larger revival involving the series. Last we heard from the series was in 2019, when it was confirmed a collection of remasters was in the works, but ultimately shot down by Bandai Namco.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.