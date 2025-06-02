Nostalgic PS2 and OG Xbox Game Only $1.49 for Limited Time

A very nostalgic PS2 and OG xbox game is only $1.49 for a limited, thanks to a new Steam sale. Unfortunately, the 2006 game is not playable on modern PlayStation and Xbox hardware — PS5 and Xbox Series X — but it remains accessible in 2025 via Steam. And on Steam right now it is 90 percent off, which means $1.49 rather than $14.99. That said, this deal is only available until June 5.

The game in question is Marc Ecko’s Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure from The Collective and Atari, made in collaboration with Ecko Unlimited. For those unfamiliar with the former, it merged with Shiny Entertainment in 2007 to form Double Helix Games, which itself was later integrated into Amazon Game Studios in 2014. On Steam though, the game was released by Devolver Digital in 2013.

Upon release, Marc Ecko’s Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure garnered Metacritic scores in the high 60s and low 70s, which isn’t that great, but if there is any release that sums up this era of human existence, it may be Marc Ecko’s Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure.

“Play as Trane, a ‘toy’ graffiti artist with the street smarts, athletic prowess and vision to become an ‘All City King’ – the most reputable of all graffiti artists,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Along your quest, uncover the mayor’s deep, dark secret and use your fighting talents and high-wire graffiti to expose the city’s leader as a corrupt tyrant. As you struggle to save a neighborhood from an oppressive government, one question stands out: What if graffiti could change the world? Risk your life battling city authorities and rival graf gangs – mere obstacles in your attempt to get your tag up. And in this city, not just any tag will do. You have to ‘Get IN, Get UP and Get OUT’.”

