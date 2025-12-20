PS3 and Xbox 360 Zombie Series From 2011 Getting New Game

A zombie series that began during the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, debuting in 2011, is getting a new game in 2028, which means it may be a launch or early PS6 and next Xbox game, as the next consoles are expected to release in 2028. While the series dates back to 2011, it did just get a successful second installment back in 2023, so a third game being in the works does not come as a surprise.

More specifically, Dambuster Studios has confirmed that it is working on Dead Island 3, aiming to release the game in 2028. The third installment is only in the early stages of production, though, so this 2028 release window is far from a lock. Notoriously, Dead Island 2 went through development hell and switched hands between studios more than once; however, when Dambuster Studios took control of development, things went fairly smoothly in comparison. In other words, there is no reason to expect multiple delays like there were with Dead Island 2.

As noted, Dambuster Studios is aiming to release the game in 2028 or, more specifically than this, in the first half of 2028. As noted, there is a lot of development time between now and then, so this release window is far from a lock, but the fact that it has been pinned down to the first half of 2028 may signal some confidence in hitting said window. This is just speculation, though.

Dead Island Sale

Ahead of the third game, the first two games are currently at their lowest prices ever on Steam. More specifically, Dead Island 2 has been discounted to just $4.99, while the first game has been slashed to $1.99. DLCs, special editions, and spin-off games are also on sale, but all of the deals are currently limited to Steam, or at least the noteworthy ones are. That said, with Dead Island 2 in particular, there is a chance it will get even cheaper between now and 2028 or be made free through various subscription services, so there is no rush to check it out this far out from the third game unless you have a hankering to.

