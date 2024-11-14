PS3 Fans Feel Baited After New PlayStation Announcement

Fans of the PlayStation 3 are feeling a bit baited by PlayStation’s latest announcement. Since the days of the PS4, PlayStation fans far and wide have been making it known that they want to see PS3 games become backward compatible with newer PlayStation consoles. Despite now being on the PS5, Sony still hasn’t been able to figure out PS3 backward compatibility, which has left a ton of games stranded on the classic console. And while it looked like this problem was finally solved as of today, fans were a bit too quick in their presumptions.

Earlier today, Sony announced its latest lineup of games that would be coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for November. This group of PS5 and PS4 games was notably headlined by Grand Theft Auto V, Dying Light 2, and Like a Dragon: Ishin. On the Classics front, though, what ended up surprising many subscribers was the inclusion of the PS3 shooters from Insomniac Games Resistance: Fall of Man and Resistance 2. For the most part, Sony tends never to add PS3 games to the PS Plus Game Catalog, so these Resistance titles showing up quickly led many to assume that they could be natively playable for PS5 and PS4 for the first time. Sadly, this was disproven by PlayStation soon after when it clarified that Resistance and Resistance 2 would only be accessible via cloud streaming.

“Wait a minute Resistance and Resistance 2? What?” said @FINAL1DY after seeing the announcement. “Please God let it be PS3 backward compatibility. If it’s streaming I’m disappointed. Very disappointed.”

“No one likes PlayStation cloud streaming,” added user @Pippi88J on X in response to this news. “We all would very much appreciate if all the PS3 games didn’t go this direction and do what the players want. It would help your library. “

Despite continued requests from PlayStation fans, it seems that Sony is still no closer to making PS3 backward compatibility a reality on PS5. In all likelihood, those within PlayStation have simply resigned to this not being possible due to the complex cell architecture of the PS3 and have instead focused their attention elsewhere when it comes to improving the PS5. Still, even if this is the case, it likely won’t slow down the many thousands of requests that PlayStation gets each month for PS3 games to be brought over.